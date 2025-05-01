Which of the following cell components is primarily responsible for forming the structural framework of animal tissues?
A
Golgi apparatus
B
Lysosomes
C
Extracellular matrix
D
Mitochondria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks which cell component is primarily responsible for forming the structural framework of animal tissues. This requires knowledge of cell biology and the roles of various cell components.
Review the function of the Golgi apparatus: The Golgi apparatus is involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for secretion or use within the cell. It is not directly responsible for forming the structural framework of tissues.
Review the function of lysosomes: Lysosomes are membrane-bound organelles that contain enzymes for breaking down waste materials and cellular debris. They are not involved in forming the structural framework of tissues.
Review the function of mitochondria: Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, generating ATP through cellular respiration. They are not responsible for forming the structural framework of tissues.
Review the function of the extracellular matrix (ECM): The ECM is a network of proteins (like collagen) and polysaccharides outside the cell that provides structural support, adhesion, and communication between cells. It is primarily responsible for forming the structural framework of animal tissues.
