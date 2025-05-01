Which statement best describes the relationship between epithelial tissue and connective tissue in the structure of organs?
A
Both epithelial and connective tissues are always found as separate, non-adjacent layers in organs.
B
Connective tissue forms the outermost layer of organs, with epithelial tissue located deep inside.
C
Epithelial tissue is responsible for producing blood cells, while connective tissue is responsible for absorption.
D
Epithelial tissue forms the outer lining of organs, while connective tissue provides structural support beneath it.
Understand the roles of epithelial and connective tissues: Epithelial tissue primarily serves as a protective barrier and is often found lining the outer surfaces of organs and internal cavities. Connective tissue, on the other hand, provides structural support, connects different tissues, and plays a role in nutrient and waste exchange.
Analyze the first statement: 'Both epithelial and connective tissues are always found as separate, non-adjacent layers in organs.' This is incorrect because epithelial and connective tissues are often adjacent, with connective tissue supporting the epithelial layer.
Analyze the second statement: 'Connective tissue forms the outermost layer of organs, with epithelial tissue located deep inside.' This is incorrect because epithelial tissue typically forms the outermost layer, not connective tissue.
Analyze the third statement: 'Epithelial tissue is responsible for producing blood cells, while connective tissue is responsible for absorption.' This is incorrect because blood cell production occurs in bone marrow (a specialized connective tissue), and absorption is a function of certain epithelial tissues, such as those in the intestines.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Epithelial tissue forms the outer lining of organs, while connective tissue provides structural support beneath it.' This is correct because it accurately describes the typical arrangement and functions of these tissues in organ structure.
