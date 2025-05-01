In skeletal muscle tissue, what are the light bands (I bands) primarily composed of?
A
Actin filaments
B
Elastin fibers
C
Myosin filaments
D
Collagen fibers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of skeletal muscle tissue: Skeletal muscle is composed of repeating units called sarcomeres, which are the functional units of muscle contraction. Sarcomeres are made up of alternating light (I bands) and dark (A bands) regions.
Recall the composition of the I band: The I band is the light region of the sarcomere and is located on either side of the Z line. It contains thin filaments but no thick filaments.
Identify the primary protein in thin filaments: Thin filaments are primarily composed of actin, a globular protein that forms long filaments. Actin interacts with myosin during muscle contraction.
Eliminate incorrect options: Elastin fibers and collagen fibers are structural proteins found in connective tissues, not in the sarcomere. Myosin filaments are part of the thick filaments found in the A band, not the I band.
Conclude that the light bands (I bands) are primarily composed of actin filaments, as they are the main component of the thin filaments in this region.
