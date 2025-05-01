Which of the following pairs of cellular pathways and their primary location in the cell is incorrectly matched?
A
Glycolysis – Cytoplasm
B
Citric Acid Cycle – Mitochondrial Matrix
C
Fatty Acid Beta-Oxidation – Mitochondria
D
Protein Synthesis – Nucleus
Step 1: Begin by understanding the cellular pathways listed in the problem and their primary locations. Each pathway occurs in a specific part of the cell, which is crucial for its function.
Step 2: Review the process of glycolysis. Glycolysis is the breakdown of glucose into pyruvate and occurs in the cytoplasm. This match is correct.
Step 3: Examine the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle). This pathway takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, where acetyl-CoA is oxidized to produce energy carriers like NADH and FADH2. This match is also correct.
Step 4: Analyze fatty acid beta-oxidation. This process involves the breakdown of fatty acids into acetyl-CoA and occurs in the mitochondria. This match is correct as well.
Step 5: Evaluate protein synthesis. While transcription (the first step of protein synthesis) occurs in the nucleus, translation (the actual assembly of proteins) occurs in the cytoplasm, specifically on ribosomes. Therefore, the statement 'Protein Synthesis – Nucleus' is incorrectly matched.
