In which region of the sarcomere do actin (thin) and myosin (thick) filaments overlap?
A
H zone
B
I band
C
A band
D
Z line
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the sarcomere: The sarcomere is the functional unit of a muscle fiber, composed of repeating units of actin (thin filaments) and myosin (thick filaments). It is organized into distinct regions: the A band, I band, H zone, and Z line.
Define the A band: The A band is the region of the sarcomere that contains the entire length of the myosin (thick) filaments. It also includes the area where actin (thin) filaments overlap with myosin filaments.
Define the H zone: The H zone is a central region within the A band where only myosin (thick) filaments are present, with no overlap of actin filaments.
Define the I band: The I band is the region of the sarcomere that contains only actin (thin) filaments and no myosin filaments. It is located on either side of the Z line.
Conclude that the A band is the correct answer: Since the A band includes the region where actin and myosin filaments overlap, it is the correct answer to the question.
