During which three phases of the cell cycle are individual chromosomes no longer visible under a light microscope?
A
Telophase, Cytokinesis, and G0 phase
B
G1, S, and G2 phases
C
S, M, and G0 phases
D
Prophase, Metaphase, and Anaphase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chromosomes are visible under a light microscope when they are condensed. Chromosome condensation occurs during mitosis (M phase), specifically starting in prophase and remaining visible through metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Recall that during interphase (G1, S, and G2 phases), chromosomes are not condensed. Instead, they exist as chromatin, a less compact form of DNA, which is not visible under a light microscope.
Eliminate options that include phases where chromosomes are condensed and visible, such as prophase, metaphase, and anaphase, as these are part of mitosis.
Focus on the phases where chromosomes are not visible: G1 (cell growth), S (DNA synthesis), and G2 (preparation for mitosis). These phases are part of interphase, where chromatin is decondensed.
Conclude that the correct answer is G1, S, and G2 phases, as these are the phases during which individual chromosomes are no longer visible under a light microscope due to their decondensed state.
