Which phase of the cell cycle is characterized by DNA replication?
A
G2 phase
B
S phase
C
M phase
D
G1 phase
Understand the cell cycle: The cell cycle consists of four main phases: G1 (Gap 1), S (Synthesis), G2 (Gap 2), and M (Mitosis). Each phase has a specific role in cell growth and division.
Focus on the S phase: The S phase, or Synthesis phase, is the part of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs. During this phase, the cell duplicates its entire genome to prepare for cell division.
Clarify the roles of other phases: G1 phase is a period of cell growth and preparation for DNA replication. G2 phase is a period of further growth and preparation for mitosis. M phase is where mitosis and cytokinesis occur, leading to cell division.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since DNA replication specifically occurs in the S phase, the other phases (G1, G2, and M) are not correct answers to this question.
Conclude that the correct answer is the S phase, as it is the phase characterized by DNA replication.
