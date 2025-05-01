Which phase of the cell cycle is characterized by DNA replication?
A
G2 phase
B
M phase
C
S phase
D
G1 phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cell cycle: The cell cycle consists of four main phases: G1 (Gap 1), S (Synthesis), G2 (Gap 2), and M (Mitosis). Each phase has a specific role in cell growth and division.
Focus on the S phase: The S phase, or Synthesis phase, is the part of the cell cycle where DNA replication occurs. During this phase, the cell duplicates its entire genome to ensure that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
Differentiate the phases: G1 phase is a period of cell growth and preparation for DNA replication. G2 phase is a period of further growth and preparation for mitosis. M phase is where mitosis and cytokinesis occur, leading to cell division.
Identify the correct phase: Since the question asks about the phase characterized by DNA replication, and DNA replication specifically occurs during the S phase, this is the correct answer.
Review the importance of DNA replication: DNA replication is crucial for maintaining genetic consistency across cell generations, ensuring that each daughter cell inherits an identical copy of the parent cell's DNA.
