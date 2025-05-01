During mitosis, how do the daughter cells compare to the parent cell?
A
They contain half the genetic material of the parent cell.
B
They are genetically identical to the parent cell.
C
They have twice as much DNA as the parent cell.
D
They are genetically different from the parent cell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells, each having the same number and type of chromosomes as the parent cell. This ensures genetic consistency.
Recall the key phases of mitosis: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase. During these stages, the parent cell's DNA is duplicated and equally distributed to the two daughter cells.
Focus on the DNA replication step: Before mitosis begins, during the S phase of the cell cycle, the DNA in the parent cell is replicated. This ensures that each daughter cell will receive a complete set of chromosomes.
Analyze the outcome of mitosis: After the division is complete, the two daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell because they inherit the same DNA sequence.
Eliminate incorrect options: The daughter cells do not have half the genetic material, twice the DNA, or genetic differences from the parent cell. The correct answer is that they are genetically identical to the parent cell.
