Which of the following is a feature that mitosis and meiosis have in common?
A
Both involve the duplication of DNA prior to cell division.
B
Both occur only in prokaryotic cells.
C
Both result in daughter cells with half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
D
Both produce genetically identical gametes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Mitosis and meiosis are two types of cell division processes. Mitosis is involved in somatic (body) cell division, while meiosis is involved in the production of gametes (sex cells).
Analyze the first option: 'Both involve the duplication of DNA prior to cell division.' Recall that DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, which precedes both mitosis and meiosis. This is a shared feature of both processes.
Analyze the second option: 'Both occur only in prokaryotic cells.' Prokaryotic cells do not undergo mitosis or meiosis because they lack a nucleus. Instead, they divide by binary fission. This statement is incorrect.
Analyze the third option: 'Both result in daughter cells with half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.' This is true for meiosis, which reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid gametes, but not for mitosis, which produces daughter cells with the same chromosome number as the parent cell. This statement is incorrect.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Both produce genetically identical gametes.' Mitosis produces genetically identical somatic cells, not gametes. Meiosis produces gametes, but they are not genetically identical due to crossing over and independent assortment. This statement is incorrect.
