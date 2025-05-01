Which of the following best illustrates metaphase I in a 2n = 4 cell?
A
Single chromosomes (not paired) aligned individually at the metaphase plate
B
Homologous chromosome pairs aligned together at the metaphase plate, each consisting of two sister chromatids
C
Chromosomes lined up in a single file, each consisting of a single chromatid
D
Chromosomes randomly scattered throughout the cell with no alignment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about metaphase I, which is a stage in meiosis, specifically the first division (meiosis I). Meiosis is a process of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing gametes or spores.
Recall the key feature of metaphase I: During metaphase I, homologous chromosomes (pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent) align together at the metaphase plate. Each homologous chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, which are identical copies of the chromosome connected at the centromere.
Compare this to mitosis: In mitosis, individual chromosomes (not homologous pairs) align at the metaphase plate. This distinction is critical to understanding the difference between mitosis and meiosis.
Eliminate incorrect options: (1) 'Single chromosomes aligned individually' describes mitosis, not meiosis. (2) 'Chromosomes lined up in a single file, each consisting of a single chromatid' is incorrect because chromosomes in metaphase I consist of two sister chromatids. (3) 'Chromosomes randomly scattered' does not describe any organized stage of cell division.
Select the correct answer: The correct description of metaphase I is 'Homologous chromosome pairs aligned together at the metaphase plate, each consisting of two sister chromatids.' This reflects the unique pairing and alignment of homologous chromosomes in meiosis I.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia