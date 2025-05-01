Which type of cell division results in the formation of diploid daughter cells identical to the parent cell?
A
Meiosis
B
Mitosis
C
Binary fission
D
Cytokinesis
1
Understand the key terms: Diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes (one from each parent). The question asks for a type of cell division that produces diploid daughter cells identical to the parent cell.
Review the options: Meiosis, Mitosis, Binary fission, and Cytokinesis. Each represents a different process in cell division or reproduction.
Analyze Mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division where a single parent cell divides to produce two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. This process is used for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Compare with Meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized form of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells (e.g., gametes) that are not identical to the parent cell.
Eliminate other options: Binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, and cytokinesis is the physical process of cytoplasmic division that occurs after mitosis or meiosis. Neither directly describes the formation of diploid, identical daughter cells.
