Which of the following best describes cilia and flagella?
A
They are types of cell wall components.
B
They are projections that extend from the surface of some cells.
C
They are organelles found only inside the nucleus.
D
They are vesicles involved in protein transport.
Understand the structure and function of cilia and flagella: Cilia and flagella are hair-like projections that extend from the surface of some eukaryotic cells. They are primarily involved in movement or in moving substances along the surface of the cell.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cilia and flagella are not components of the cell wall, as they are not part of the rigid structure surrounding plant, fungal, or bacterial cells.
Eliminate another incorrect option: Cilia and flagella are not organelles found inside the nucleus. The nucleus contains structures like chromatin and the nucleolus, but not cilia or flagella.
Eliminate the final incorrect option: Cilia and flagella are not vesicles involved in protein transport. Vesicles like those from the Golgi apparatus are responsible for protein transport, not these projections.
Conclude with the correct description: Cilia and flagella are projections that extend from the surface of some cells, aiding in movement or the transport of substances along the cell surface.
