Cilia and flagella differ from each other primarily in which of the following aspects?
A
Their length and pattern of movement
B
The type of motor protein used for movement
C
Their basic 9+2 arrangement of microtubules
D
The presence of microtubules in their structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structural similarities between cilia and flagella: Both cilia and flagella share a common structural framework, which includes the '9+2 arrangement' of microtubules. This refers to nine doublet microtubules arranged in a circle around two central singlet microtubules, a feature of eukaryotic cilia and flagella.
Recognize the motor protein involved in their movement: Both cilia and flagella use the motor protein dynein to generate movement. Dynein causes sliding between adjacent microtubule doublets, which is converted into bending motions.
Differentiate their length: Cilia are generally shorter and more numerous on the cell surface, while flagella are longer and typically fewer in number (often one or two per cell).
Differentiate their movement patterns: Cilia exhibit a back-and-forth or wave-like motion, which is often coordinated across multiple cilia to move fluid or particles. Flagella, on the other hand, exhibit a whip-like or propeller-like motion, which is used to propel the cell forward.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since both cilia and flagella share the 9+2 arrangement of microtubules and use dynein as the motor protein, these cannot be the distinguishing factors. The correct distinguishing features are their length and pattern of movement.
