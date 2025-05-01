- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Cilia and Flagella: Videos & Practice Problems
Cilia and Flagella Practice Problems
What is the common structural arrangement of microtubules in both cilia and flagella?
Which of the following best describes the sliding microtubule model for cilia and flagella movement?
Consider a scenario where a mutation affects the structure of cilia in respiratory cells. Predict the potential impact on respiratory function.
Analyze how the 9+2 arrangement of microtubules contributes to the function of cilia and flagella.
Evaluate the potential consequences of a defect in nexin proteins on cilia and flagella function.
Synthesize a hypothesis on how a mutation in the basal body could affect cilia and flagella formation.
In the context of the sliding microtubule model, what would happen if dynein was unable to bind to microtubules?
Analyze the significance of intraflagellar transport in maintaining cilia and flagella function.