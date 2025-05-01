the sliding of microtubule doublets driven by dynein motor proteins
D
the influx of calcium ions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of cilia and flagella: Both cilia and flagella are composed of a core structure called the axoneme, which contains microtubule doublets arranged in a '9+2' pattern (nine outer doublets surrounding two central microtubules).
Recognize the role of dynein motor proteins: Dynein is a motor protein that attaches to one microtubule doublet and 'walks' along the adjacent doublet using ATP as an energy source. This movement generates force.
Explain the sliding mechanism: The dynein-driven movement causes the microtubule doublets to slide relative to each other. However, because the microtubules are anchored by other proteins, this sliding is converted into bending.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: The synthesis of new microtubules is not involved in the bending process, and the contraction of actin filaments is unrelated to cilia and flagella movement. Similarly, the influx of calcium ions is not the primary driver of bending.
Conclude that the bending of cilia and flagella is due to the sliding of microtubule doublets driven by dynein motor proteins, which is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia