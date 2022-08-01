Meiosis Steps

Okay, so now we're going to go through the mitosis step. So mitosis one occurs first and the steps are the exact same as mitosis. They're just given either a one or a two because it happens, there's mitosis one and there's mitosis too. So the first step is going to be pro phase one. Um and there's actually some extra distinctions here that you need to know about. Um So there's actually five phases of pro phase. And you're gonna ask, do I actually need to know these and you are gonna have to know these um these five different phases. But the important one, I think probably one of the most important one is this one here because this is where crossing over occurs. But you can see there's lots of different things that are happening during pro bass. You have condensation of chromosome fibers, you have more condensation, the by violence form. Then you have crossing over, which is going to be a super important one to know. You then have this phase where they're still attached together and then you have nuclear envelope breakdown where the spindle forms. So this is another probably really important one to know. Um So if I were to pick the top two of these five steps to know this is the one and this is the one to really know. So this is what it looks like. Let me back up while I talk about this. So here we have the cell that we started with, we obviously have some type of DNA replication because we have two of these um red and two of these green chromosomes here. And you can see crossing over Has begin to occur and pro Phase one because the green and the red are mixing. So then we get meta Phase one. So these by violence are gonna align at the spindle equator. So what this means, it just aligns in the middle. So here's the cell you can see the by violence are aligned. So you have your one, you have your four sister chroma types 234. You have your two homologous chromosomes that have lined now in the middle. And notice here that the that the way that these are lined up is different than the way that they're lined up in um mitosis. Notice that you have the four sister chroma tips lined up here, right next to each other. So the by violence lined up in the middle. And the cais mata which remember formed during crossing over is what allows for these four sister chrome attempts to align at the middle. So without the cosmo to they would actually break apart. And then you would get all sorts of horrible like genetic information being split improperly. But instead because there's crossing over the cosmo to keeps these by violence or the four sister chromosomes together that they can line up now in the middle. Then you get an A phase one to the home august homologous chromosomes separate. So notice here these are the ho mal agus chromosomes they're separating. So you're getting a full set of chromosome here in full set of chromosome here. So each chromosome has to to sister chroma teds and then you finally get tell a phase one inside of genesis. And that this produces the two cells. These cells contain a single randomly sorted chromosomes. So you get the two sister chromosomes that you know it just r random whichever side it divides on. And then um the confusing part about this is because some people call this deployed, which I think it's deployed right? Because I mean you're clearly have um I mean I think this is I mean clearly have the genetic information. You should this is clearly deployed to me. But some of them and some of you might see this as hap Lloyd. I think this is super confusing because it's just referring to a half Lloyd set of chromosomes but I think that this is a horrible way to describe it. But you may see it as half Lloyd. This is I think it's easier to just say, you know, this is deployed. So then we in turn to may assist to which is the pro phase is much more simpler. It's really short. It's pretty much almost non existence. There's no DNA replication here. Only pro phase one has DNA replication. Pro phase two does not. Um And then you immediately after that you go into meta phase two where the chromosomes again line up at the equator. But notice here that when they're lining up. So here's pro fes there's really nothing going along here and then we have meta phase. But notice here, whereas before we had four sister chromosomes lining up in the middle. Now we have to. So I think that's a good way to kind of realize, you know, am I met a phase one or phase two? Just count the number of sister chroma tides that have lined up in the middle. So here we have 12 sister chromatic. So we now know we're on to phase two. Once this lines up, we then undergo and a phase two where the sister chroma tides are now separated. And finally we get to tell a phase two inside a kinesis where two more cells are produced. Each cell contains a set of sister chroma tides and these are referred to as hap Lloyd. So what we get here is the sister chroma tides are now separated and each of these cells gets one of the set of sister commented. So now we have to sister competence here. So that is my aosis in a nutshell. Um so with that let's not turn the page

