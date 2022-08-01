Meiosis and Animal Life Stages

Okay, so now let's talk about mitosis and animal life stages. So like I said before not all animals use mitosis to create sex cells. So let's go over some of the organisms that don't do that. So anIM files are classified into three groups depending on where in their life cycle they form aosis. So the first group is called comedic or terminal mitosis. So these are the organisms that we're most familiar with. They used my aosis to produce gametes or sex sells. So this is going to be us, including humans, most living organism. And then they say that may assist. This type of mitosis is complete after fertilization because you get to have Floyd cells coming together, agora sperm forming a deployed cell. So this is the one we are most familiar with. Now the other two were not as familiar with. So the second one is psychotic or initial mitosis and these are organisms that use my Asus after fertilization. So mitosis is used to perform to create spores that are hap Lloyd. And so the actually the unique thing about this is it's kind of different. So deployed cells are actually the gametes and half Floyd cells are the normal organism. So that is the unusual part of that. So these produce hap Lloyd spores and the deployed supporters of the gametes and then finally we have the third one which is sport or intermediate mitosis and then this in this case my Asus actually has nothing to do with gamete formation or fertilization at all in any way. So what you get is you get sparrow fights. These are deployed cells that undergo mitosis. Then you have spore a genesis and so mitosis produces these cells called Amido fights. And then Gambino fights are produce gametes through mitosis. So you get spore A genesis um where my aosis forms fights. And then gamer fights produce gametes through mitosis, mitosis has nothing to do with the production of gametes which occurs through mitosis. So here's an example of sporks intermediate uh manoa sis. So you see here you have this poor fight. It undergoes mitosis which produces these spores. The spores then undergo mitosis to produce the camino fight. The camino fight then produces gametes through more mitosis. The gametes come together fuse form a zygote, there's more mitosis. Then the spore fight can produce spores via mitosis. So you can see that the gametes are all the way over here and mitosis is all the way over here. So they really have nothing to do with each other. And that's kind of the example of the spork intermediate mitosis. So there's some probably some unique ways that my Asus has handled in different organisms. So with that let's now move on

Hide transcripts