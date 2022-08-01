Okay, so we know that mitosis involves a lot of genetic variation. So um this is because D. N. A. Is reorganized and shuffled around to produce genetically distinct offspring. So I'm going to talk about a few of the terms and the fruit of the processes that happens during mitosis to get this genetic shuffling. So one of them is called homologous recombination. So homologous recombination allows for chromosomes to exchange similar DNA sequences. So we've talked about this before in DNA repair and but this is a little different um aosis. So in DNA repair we talked about using identical DNA sequences to repair the D. N. A. But homologous recombination in mitosis actually uses non identical but similar sequences from non sister chroma tides in the by violent. So what do I mean by by violent? Remember by violence is going to be the four sister chroma tides 1234. So the identical. So if I was wondering wanted to do recombination for chromosome or for a sister chromatic one, um the identical sequence would be from to the identical. But if I wanted a non identical but similar, I could choose either from four or from three. And so that's how so DNA repair would always use two. Whereas mitosis is going to use the non identical sequence from three or four. So that's homologous recombination that shuffling between similar DNA sequences, then the second form is through crossing over. So crossing over is when maternal and fraternal homa logs physically swaps chromosomal segments. So what we get here is we have a maternal and we have a paternal chromosome and if there's a segment right here, they'll that it can come over here and that one will replace and they'll swap the segments. So what this is called is when these are connected they're called cosmo or cosmo to um and this is hold by violence together because um aosis we're dealing with a lot of genetic information. So that would be these are the by violence. So the cosmo to would form like here and here that would connect the by violence together. We're crossing over has occurred. And this is super important because it actually keeps the by violence together and keeps them from separating early during mitosis. And we'll talk about that more in just a minute. And then finally we have reassortment and this is just the random division of chromosomes into cells. So remember during meta phase, the chromosomes line up in the middle and then they separate from each other during an A phase. But which side they actually are lining up is kind of random. So which chromosomes the cell gets is entirely random. So that's called reassortment. Now this doesn't necessarily have to be successful. And so non disjunction actually describes when the Houma logs fail to separate. So remember we have these chromosomes that line up in my Asus and so the order. So this is 12 and this is three and four. So the order in which these line up and which ones get separated out to the two cells completely random. And so if non disjunction occurs and say both of these chromosomes go here. This one goes here and this one goes here. What we get is we get one pair of chromosomes here and three here. So that's non dysfunction. And so this causes what we say is an employee and that's where there are eggs. Um Typically eggs which are the sex cells with the wrong number of chromosomes. So we see this in Down syndrome, also called trisomy because there are eggs, there's an extra chromosome there. So this is what it looks like during crossing over. You can see these maternal and what that damn maternal and paternal chromosomes. They eventually cross over the points where they cross over. It's called the cosmo. To and then after the end, you can see that now they have mixing of genetic information. So that is a bunch of different ways that genetic shuffling happens during mitosis. So with that let's not move on.

