So in this video we're gonna be talking specifically about glucose and how it's important in getting energy to the cell. So in order to survive cells have to get energy from fuel molecules. And what I mean by fuel is usually some type of food doesn't have to be can be light for instance but energy has to be obtained from somewhere. And so the first one that I want to talk about is cell respiration. And that's going to be the process of harvesting energy from bonds and sugar molecules. And this is really important, especially for animal cells in order to get the energy that they need to survive. So glucose is actually the most important sugar for respiration. And the reason is because it carries all this energy. So if you remember back to the delta G. Um that we talked about I think way long time ago if you don't it's fine you don't need to know this number. But if you do, the delta G of glucose is negative 6 86 kilocalories per mole, which is a huge negative number. Which means that it's really energetically favorable to break it apart. So the breakdown of sugars, things like clothes is energetically favorable and generally the cell likes to couple this breakdown with the creation of other forms of energy. So usually this energy formation is A T. P. So normally in the cell the creation of a T. P. Is real hard. It's not easy. It requires a lot of energy and so it's not that favorable of reaction. So what cells do to overcome that is they take sugar molecules that are really easily broken down and they take that energy to form more usable energy in the form of A. T. P. And so because they want to couple these reactions to the breakdown of sugar and the formation of other usable energy. The gate ep the process has to be really controlled. And so the reason it has to is because it needs to be harvested and tiny steps a little by little so that the energy can all be taken up by other molecules instead of just kind of like exploding on something that's not really able to handle that much energy in one go. So metabolism and cellular respiration is the breakdown of sugars is a really controlled process to harvest the energy from sugars to create usable forms of energy like a teepee. So if we just look here at this formula, you don't need to memorize this formula. Especially not right this second, you may need to in the future but not right now. But essentially what this means is you take glucose here and respiration occurs with things like oxygen which we're familiar with animals, you know, animals need oxygen. Um So they had glucose and oxygen undergo respiration to create some waste products co two water but most importantly it couples this reaction with the formation of A T. P. So the breakdown of glucose releases energy which is then used in this reaction to create a teepee. It's really, really important process so that let's now move on.

