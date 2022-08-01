Catabolism Stages

So in this video we're going to focus on the three stages of metabolism, which if you remember what metabolism is, that is going to be the breakdown of macro molecules. Um and so specifically what we're going to talk about is, you know, the three stages of breaking down food. So usually sugar molecules of some kind. So the first thing that happens after you eat a meal, you digest it. So there's digestion. So you take your pizza and your stomach can break that down into larger molecules of smaller subunits. So pizza is made up of lots of complex molecules and sugars and carbohydrates and your stomach. And in the process of digestion will break those really large molecules into smaller subunits. And so this can occur both what I was talking about outside the cells in the stomach or in the intestine, but it also concur inside cells if the molecules can get in and that will really happen in license zones, because the license zone can also acts kind of as the stomach of the cell. To break apart these really big molecules. So once the molecules are broken into individual subunits, it's useful. But we still can't really use those sub units for anything, They have to be, the energy needs to be taken out of them. So what happens next is a step process called glycol Asus and this is going to break down glucose or other sugar molecules. So these monitors or sub units into a chemical called piru. And um during this process which occurs in the side of saul. So now we're inside sales 100% of the time in the side of Saul. Um In the process of this changing the sugar molecule into Piru what the cell does, it actually can generate things like a DP um This molecule called N A. D. H, which is an electron carrier um and pyro bait. Um and then eventually Piru bay is used by the cell to turn into carbon dioxide as well as this other molecule that we're going to talk a lot about Placido Coetzee, which is an activated carrier. Which do you remember what an activated carrier is? Right. So that's gonna be a molecule that can carry electrons and electron carrying is really important because that allows us to carry these electrons that have high energy from one reaction or one area of the cell to another to have some other type of reaction occur. So now we've eaten our pizza. It's been digested that those sugars have been broken down through glycol Asus. And so now we have some 80 P. Some N A. D. H. And maybe some C. 02 acetyl coa A. And so then what then the next thing that happened is oxidative phosphor relation and this is the metabolic pathway that leads to the largest production of A. T. P. So this is really where we get our usable energy from. And so now we have moved into the mitochondria. So we're still in the south but no longer in the side is all. And this is a process that creates C 02 N A T H A T P. And also citrate, which is for another cycle that we're going to talk about called the citric acid cycle. Um but this is the cycle called oxidative possible relation because it consumes oxygen. So this is where the oxygen that we breathe in goes to. For the most part now we are going to go over each one of the, well we're not going to go our digestion but we're gonna go over like palaces oxidative phosphor relation in the citric acid cycle in really great detail. So if you don't necessarily want to memorize, oh by policies that all this, you know, creates power but yet that's fine but we will need to memorize this in the future. So be prepared for that. So this is an image here. I'm just looking at different types of metabolic pathways and it's really complicated. And I don't want you to remember these steps or anything. So just sort of step back and look at this just as an image and let me walk you through it. So what we can see here is um first is that we're sort of in the in the cytoplasm here in this area is gonna be the mitochondria. So you can see some of the steps that I talked about, you have like Alice is here which is going to occur in the cytoplasm and it's going to create some 80 P. Some N A. D. H. Um And then this travels through here to the mitochondria where the citric acid cycle which sometimes called the Krebs cycle or the T. C. A cycle occurs. And then you have oxidative false correlation occurring and um all of this is happening. Um And it's creating a teepee in various ways. It's creating proton gradients, it's creating electron carriers. Um It's creating all these different molecules and we're going to go through the steps of all of them. But you can just sort of understand that the process of this breakdown of sugar molecules is not necessarily that easy. It's really complex and involves a lot of steps but I'm gonna walk you through them. So with that let's now turn the page.

