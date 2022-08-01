Metabolism Review

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the breakdown and utilization of sugars. So first let's overview metabolism. So we know about metabolism because you've talked about it before in your intro classes, but metabolism is just going to be just defined as the sum of all chemical reactions in a cell. And so there are different reactions that happen um that make up metabolism. So the first thing we're gonna talk about is metabolism and that's going to be all reactions that break down something. So break down macro molecules. These are generally going to be energetically favorable because it's easier to break down stuff than it is to form things. Um And because the energy is released from the bonds. So the second form that we want to talk about is anabel is um and that's going to be the opposite. So those are reactions that synthesize or form macro molecules. And these are gonna be unfavorable reactions because you have to put energy in in order to be able to create new macro molecules. And so finally, the last term that I really want to review in this video is gonna be metabolic pathways and what those are. Those are going to be a series of reactions where the the product of one is the substrate for the next. So you can kind of imagine these is just like lines. So you have you can sometimes see these before where you have some type of reaction and it forms a product and that's used to form another product. And so this is gonna be a metabolic pathway where the product of one reaction is gonna be the starting material for the next one. And so um another term associated with this is called metabolites. And those or metabolic intermediates which you may see. And these are gonna be compounds that are formed in the process of creating the end product. So different like chemicals are different products that can all be metabolites. These are things that are made in the process of creating something else, some kind of end product. So as a review of um the different forms of metabolism, we have a metabolism here which is going to be breaking apart something and then we have anabel is um which is gonna be forming something. So you can see there's all these individual pieces and it gets formed and that a nationalism or metabolism releases energy. But a naturalism uses energy. And so um that's that's the difference in a review of metabolism. So now let's move on.

