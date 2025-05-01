Which of the following best describes the primary function of the plasma membrane in a generalized cell?
A
It synthesizes proteins for the cell.
B
It produces energy in the form of ATP.
C
It stores genetic information.
D
It regulates the movement of substances into and out of the cell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the plasma membrane: The plasma membrane is a selectively permeable barrier that surrounds the cell, separating the internal environment from the external environment.
Recall the primary function of the plasma membrane: Its main role is to regulate the movement of substances, allowing certain molecules to enter or exit the cell while preventing others, maintaining homeostasis.
Eliminate incorrect options: Protein synthesis is performed by ribosomes, energy production (ATP) occurs in mitochondria, and genetic information is stored in the nucleus, not the plasma membrane.
Focus on the correct function: The plasma membrane contains specialized proteins and lipids that facilitate selective transport, signaling, and communication with the environment.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'It regulates the movement of substances into and out of the cell,' as this aligns with the plasma membrane's primary function.
