Which of the following cell structures is instrumental in helping the body mobilize immune responses within tissues?
A
Fibroblasts
B
Mast cells
C
Chondrocytes
D
Adipocytes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each cell type mentioned in the question: Fibroblasts, Mast cells, Chondrocytes, and Adipocytes.
Fibroblasts are cells that synthesize the extracellular matrix and collagen, playing a key role in wound healing and structural support, but they are not directly involved in immune responses.
Mast cells are immune cells that reside in tissues and are instrumental in initiating immune responses. They release histamine and other mediators during allergic reactions and inflammation, making them crucial for mobilizing immune responses.
Chondrocytes are specialized cells found in cartilage and are responsible for maintaining cartilage structure, but they do not play a role in immune responses.
Adipocytes are fat-storing cells that primarily function in energy storage and insulation, and they are not directly involved in immune system mobilization. Therefore, the correct answer is Mast cells.
