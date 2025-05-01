Which cellular structure provides support for the cell and consists of two subparts?
A
Nucleus
B
Cytoskeleton
C
Mitochondrion
D
Plasma membrane
1
Understand the question: The problem asks for a cellular structure that provides support for the cell and consists of two subparts. This means we are looking for a structural component of the cell that has distinct subunits or parts.
Review the options provided: The options are Nucleus, Cytoskeleton, Mitochondrion, and Plasma membrane. Analyze each option to determine if it fits the description of providing support and having two subparts.
Analyze the Cytoskeleton: The cytoskeleton is a network of protein fibers that provides structural support to the cell. It consists of three main components: microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules. These can be grouped into two subparts based on their functions: (1) structural support and (2) intracellular transport.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Nucleus is primarily involved in storing genetic material and regulating cellular activities, not providing structural support. The Mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell, responsible for energy production, and the Plasma membrane is a lipid bilayer that controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell, not providing structural support.
Conclude: Based on the analysis, the Cytoskeleton is the correct answer as it provides support for the cell and consists of distinct subparts (microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules).
