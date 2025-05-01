Which of the following best describes the function of epithelial tissue in multicellular organisms?
A
It contracts to produce movement.
B
It stores energy in the form of fat and cushions organs.
C
It covers body surfaces and lines internal cavities, providing protection and selective permeability.
D
It transmits electrical impulses throughout the body.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks about the primary function of epithelial tissue in multicellular organisms. It provides multiple options, and we need to identify the correct one based on the characteristics of epithelial tissue.
Recall the definition of epithelial tissue: Epithelial tissue is a type of tissue that forms the outer layer of body surfaces, lines internal cavities and organs, and serves as a barrier to protect the body from the external environment.
Analyze the options: Evaluate each option based on the known functions of epithelial tissue. For example, contraction to produce movement is a function of muscle tissue, not epithelial tissue. Similarly, transmitting electrical impulses is a function of nervous tissue, and storing energy is a function of adipose tissue.
Focus on the correct function: Epithelial tissue is specialized for covering surfaces and lining cavities. It provides protection, regulates selective permeability for substances entering or leaving the body, and may also have roles in secretion and absorption depending on its location.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct description of epithelial tissue is 'It covers body surfaces and lines internal cavities, providing protection and selective permeability.'
