DNA Replication Proteins

Okay everyone in this lesson, we are going to be talking about the specific molecules and proteins that are utilized to build new strands of D. N. A. And these are going to be collectively called replication machinery. Okay, so DNA replication machinery, like I said, it's going to be composed of all of the things needed to build a new strands of D. N. A. During the process of DNA replication. Now, DNA replication is characterized by bidirectional replication which we talked about in our last lesson. Remember that means that two strands of D. N. A. Are being used as templates and two strands of DNA are being created at the same time. Also remember that this is also referring to the fact that DNA replication is continuing in two opposite directions at the same time as well. So bidirectional kind of has two meanings here. Now both strands are replicated at the same time. This is going to include the leading strand and the lagging strand. And they are going to happen at the exact same time, but not in the exact same way. Remember we talked about the main differences between the leading and the lagging strand in our last lesson now remember something very important that D. N. A polymerase can only add new nucleotides onto the three P. End of a new strand of DNA. But also realize the D. N. A preliminary reads the template DNA strand in the 3 to 5 prime direction and synthesizes the new D. N. A strand in the 5 to 3 prime direction. This confused me whenever I was a student and I know that it does confuse many students, so what is this referring to? So let's say that this is going to be our template strand and our template strand is going to be utilized as basically a template to build this new strands of D. N. A. And remember that we're going to have 15 from end and 13 prime end for each strand of D. N. A. Now remember that D. N. A polymerase can only synthesize from the five to three prime direction. So what's going to happen is you're going to have this new strands of D. N. A. Being built in that particular direction and we're going to have DNA preliminaries here, actively building new segments of this D. N. A strand. So this one in green here is new and we're going to see that it's building from the five prime to the three prime end. It's only adding nucleotides to that three prime end of that green strand. But realize that while it is synthesizing from the five prime to three prime direction, which direction is it moving along the template strand or the black strand? It's moving in the 3-5 prime direction, so it reads the template 3-5 and it creates the new strand in the 5-3. I hope that makes sense. I know that can be kind of hard to wrap your brain around, but it is important to know and I have seen this on a lot of different test questions. Okay, so now again, we're going to go over the difference between the leading and the lagging strand because it is very important to know. The leading strand is pretty easy to create, and that's because it is continuously synthesized in the 5-3 prime direction, and that's because it's really easy to synthesize and it just goes in this particular direction. Now the lagging strands got to be a little bit more annoying, a little bit more complicated and it is discontinuous lee synthesized, which I showed you in the last lesson. But again, it is still synthesized in the 5 to 3 prime direction because that's the only way that D. N. A polymerase can move. Now. The cool thing about the lagging strand is that it is compose of many different fragments of DNA as we learned in our last lesson. D. N. A polymerase creates a segment of DNA, then jumps back, creates a segment of DNA and jumps back. What are those segments of DNA called? These are called Okazaki fragments. Now, they're really cool name actually comes from the couple who actually discovered this process of the lagging strand and they gave it their name. So the Okazaki fragments are these small fragments of replicated D. N. A. Now these small fragments of replicated D. N. A. Are going to be bound together because we can't have the lagging strand just be all chopped up into these different fragments. It has to be its own whole DNA strand. So they're going to be bound together. And the way that they're going to be bound together is via the D. N. A. Light. It's protein which I'll talk more about in just a second. So the leading strand is just continuously made, it doesn't have any brakes. The lagging strand is dis continuously made in fragments. Okazaki fragments and then those Okazaki fragments are all joined together to make a continuous new strand of DNA. So now that we have that background information, let's just go over some of the DNA replication machinery. Now this is not all of the DNA replication machinery, just some of it and I'll go into the rest of it in just a second. So remember in our last lesson I talked about the RNA primer, I told you the DNA polymerase cannot begin the process of DNA synthesis on its own. It needs something to bind to first. It basically needs something to build off of. It can't go from scratch. So the RNA primer is you utilized for the jumping off point. The RNA primer is composed of about 10 RNA nucleotides and they are going to be complementary to the template strand of DNA and they're utilized to begin the process of DNA replication. Now RNA primers, there's only going to be one found in the leading strand but they're going to be many, many found in the lagging strand. Now, what creates these RNA primers is going to be this very important protein called Primus. Its name is pretty self explanatory, it makes those primers so it is going to be utilized to build these RNA primers using the template DNA strand. Cool thing about primates is that it doesn't need a primer but D. N. A polymerase does so it fills the job of beginning the process of DNA replication. Now you may be thinking if the lagging strand is full of all of these primers, what do we do because our D. N. A. Is not full of RNA? What happens? Well, there are actually special RNA or their actual special polymer races. DNA polymerase is they come along after the process, it has finished and removes those RNA primers and fill them in with D. N. A. Which is pretty cool. Those are other specialized types of DNA polymerase is not the one we are going to be talking about now, remember I told you that those Okazaki fragments have to be joined together to create a full strand. So once the primers have been removed DNA legs comes in and does its job and it joins those Okazaki fragments together. It basically allows the DNA backbone of these Okazaki fragments to bind together. So now that you know that that's just some of the replication machinery, let's go down and let's look at this picture. I didn't want to overwhelm you with all of the list of DNA replication machinery. So we're just gonna go in chunks. So I talked about the RNA primer and you can see the RNA primer here and it is being built and this is going to be something that D. N. A polymerase can build off of. Now, you can see D. N. A polymerase up here and you can see D. N. A polymerase up here and that's down there. Excuse me. And that's because remember, two strands are being duplicated at the same time. The lag, excuse me? The lagging strand and the leading strand. So the leading strand is continuous. And this process of DNA replication really doesn't hit any roadblocks and it just continues on this process. The lagging strand. Remember has to do all that jumping. And the creation of the Okazaki fragments. So you can see the D. N. A polymerase is are the kind of box looking thing. Now, once the DNA polymerase is done, remember we're going to have the DNA ligas which is here, this little guy here is going to come in to the lagging strand and bind all of those Okazaki fragments together also I forgot to mention, but here is the D. N. A. Primate protein. It is used once in the leading strand and many, many times in the lagging strand. So those are going to be some of the components that you're definitely going to need to know. Okay, so now let's go down because that is definitely not all of the DNA replication machinery and let's go down and talk about some other really cool proteins and molecules that are utilized in this process. Okay. One of my favorites just because it's really cool DNA hella cases hell a cases are going to be the enzymes or proteins that actually cleave or pry apart the two strands of D. N. A. This is going to break apart that double helix, that's going to break the hydrogen bonds between the the basis basis, complimentary lei bind the hydrogen bonding and healing case is just going to come in and push them all apart. So once Healy case does that and it separates the double helix into two single strands. We want to keep it single stranded so that we can duplicate our DNA, but DNA doesn't want to be single stranded, so we're going to have to have some helper proteins that come in and help with that. And these are going to be single stranded DNA binding proteins. They're commonly abbreviated SSB single stranded binding proteins. And these are going to be here to basically just ensure that the double helix does not reform before the process of DNA replication has actually occurred. Now, another really cool named protein that is very important. DNA topo summaries is also very commonly called D N. A. Gi race and we have talked about two boys summaries before this is going to be utilized to ensure that's super coiling does not happen. So D. N. A. Helix case is actually running down the D. N. A. And separating it. But because DNA is a double helix, this is creating a lot of tension on the coils in the helix. And DNA topo summaries is actively cutting the D. N. A. And relieving that pressure. That's super coiling. So this is also very important. Now the sliding clamp in the clamp loader are going to be something that is going to be specific to the D. N. A polymerase. The D. N. A polymerase isn't perfect. Remember it needs a primer, it's also going to need something to hold it onto the D. N. A. So it doesn't fall off. So the sliding clamp or beta clamp or D. N. A polymerase clamp. It has many names actually just holds the DNA polymerase onto the the template strand of DNA. So it can continuously build new strands of D. N. A. Now the sliding clamp actually cannot get onto the D. N. A. On its own. And it is going to utilize the clamp loader which uses a TP to clamp onto the D. N. A. And allow the DNA preliminaries to bind to the D. N. A. Now this is only going to happen once in the leading strand but can happen many many, many times in the lagging strand. This is another reason why the lagging strand takes longer. It's called the lagging strand and is kind of annoying to build. Okay so now let's look at the same picture. Same picture as I showed you before but we're going to go over the different parts just not to overwhelm you. Okay. So he'll a case really cool protein right here. This blue triangle thing. It's basically just cleaving through bulldozing through those hydrogen bonds and splitting the DNA apart into single strands. But because it does this we're going to need the single stranded binding proteins which you can see here in this purple color and they're actively holding the single stranded DNA. And they're holding it in such a way that it can't bind with another strand of DNA. So it keeps it single stranded. Now I'm going to go out of the picture because I'm in the way of the top boy summaries. So this big green guy here in front of the D. N. A hell a case is going to be utilized to relieve that super coiling. You can see that the D. N. A. Is actively coiling here but not here, that's because of this. To buy some price is really actually cutting the backbone of the D. N. A. To ensure that it does not super coil. Now, what else do we talk about? I don't want to forget, oh the sliding clamp and the clamp loader are not actually shown on this particular diagram. But if they were they would be right here kind of holding the D. N. A polymerase onto the D. N. A. And they would be holding that D. N. A. On. And the clamp loader would be waiting for the clamp to disassociate. And then actually it would be utilized to put that clamp back on if a new Okazaki fragment needed to be made. So just you guys know what we're talking about. This is the D. N. A clamp and the clamp loader doesn't actually clamp onto the D. N. A. It is just utilized to help the D. N. A. Clamp get onto the D. N. A. So I know I went over a ton of replication machinery but all these proteins and molecules are very important to understand. I do want you to understand these and I want you guys to be able to look at this diagram without the law and be able to label this particular diagram because I have seen that a lot in homework and quizzes and things like that, you are going to need to know these different machinery pieces, why they're important, what they do and their function in both of the strands because their functions can be a little different and their importance can be a little different in each of these strands. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic

