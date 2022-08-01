Hello everyone in this lesson we are going to be talking about telomeres. Now remember whenever you have DNA like ours we have linear D. N. A. And the ends of the D. N. A. Are going to be called telomeres. These are going to be very specialized regions of the D. N. A. That are going to help protect those chromosomes. Those linear chromosomes from degradation at their ends. And the whole process of DNA replication that we have talked about is going to occur differently at the ends of the chromosomes. And we're going to talk about how this process works in this lesson. So the reason that DNA replication is going to occur differently at the ends of the chromosomes is going to be because of the way that the leading strand and the lagging strand are going to be replicated. Remember we learned that the process of replication for the leading strand and the lagging strand are actually very different. It's pretty simplified to copy the leading strand but it's a lot more complicated to create the lagging strand. So the leading strand really has no issue replicating the end of the chromosome. But the lagging strand cannot replicate the end of the chromosome because there's no real place to put an RNA primer. So telomeres are going to be utilized to solve this issue and I'll talk more about the specifics of how this works in just a second. So just know that telomeres are going to be the ends of the D. N. A. Linear D. N. A. So what that would look like is if you have a linear chromosome that is not replicated like the stick drawing here, the ends of the chromosome are going to be unique and these are gonna be telomeres. And their job is to protect the coding region of the D. N. A. So this is the coding region in black. And we obviously don't want to lose any of our coding region. We don't want to lose those genes that code for specific proteins and specific molecules that we need to survive. So basically what we do is we put caps on the ends of our linear chromosome called telomeres to protect our coding region from degradation. So telomeres are going to be long repetitive nucleotide sequences at the ends of chromosomes and their non coding sequences and they're highly repetitive. So that means that if they're lost a little bit it doesn't really matter because it's not affecting the coding region of the D. N. A. And in fact in human being, the repetition of nucleotides is the sequence A G G. G T. T. I don't believe that your professor is probably I don't believe they're going to need you to know this. They might I just thought it was interesting that this is going to be the repeated sequence. And in humans I believe um when cells are created the repetition is about 25 100 times. So this sequence of bases is repeated in a telomere 2500 times at the end of your chromosome and that is to protect it from degradation. So if you lose a couple of bases at the ends of your chromosomes, it's not a big deal because it's part of the telomere. It's a non coding repetitive sequence that you don't need to create your proteins and your molecules you need to survive. Now it's very important to understand that there is a specialized protein that actually creates these telomeres and this is going to be called telomerase. Now telomerase is very important because it's a different type of D. N. A polymerase and it is going to be the one that specializes in building those telomeres. Remember we talked about the fact the DNA replication occurs differently at the ends of chromosomes at telomeres. And that replication is going to be done by telomerase, not by D. N. A. It's going to be started by telomerase and then finished by DNA polymerase, which I'll show you in just a second. And the cool thing about telomerase is that within itself it has an RNA template. So it doesn't really need a primer because it has the primer within itself. So that allows it to kind of build from scratch more than DNA polymerase. So telomerase is going to be responsible for adding the short repetitive D. E. And a sequences onto the end of the lagging strand. So that D. N. A polymerase can finish the replication of the lagging strand end. Now I'm going to draw this out for you. So we will come back to this image in just a second. I'm going to talk about it in just a second but we're going to skip down here so I can show you what's going on because I can understand that. It might be a little confusing as to why the leading strand can perfectly create the ends of the chromosomes. But the lagging strand can't what's going on? Why can't the lagging strand actually replicate the ends of the chromosomes? Well I've drawn these two template strands. So imagine that your D. N. A. Has been separated into single strands and now it is going to be replicated. Remember it's going to be replicated so that you have a lagging strand and a leading strand. And down at the bottom we're going to have the leading strand and we're going to add the RNA primer here in blue. So I'm gonna write primer and from the primer. The D. N. A polymerase which I'm gonna draw here in red. So D. N. A. Polly is going to be able to build off of that primer and it's going to build in the five prime to three prime direction and this is going to be the leading strand. So that means that this is going to be the five prime in of the leading strand. And down here is going to be the three prime moment of the leading strand and this works perfectly for D. N. A polymerase because it simply begins to build off of the primer and it begins to build continuously that leading strand all the way until the end of the chromosome. And then DNA polymerase just simply falls off. It's done its job. It doesn't need to do anything else, it just falls off the end of the chromosome. All done. All of those complementary bases have been put into place. Pretty simple. So it's not a big deal. Right? So that's pretty easy. And this is the new D. N. A. Just so you don't get confused. So that's pretty easy. But the leading strand is always pretty easy. The lagging strand is where we get a little complicated and confusing. So we've done the leading strand. So now at the top here we're going to have to do the lagging strand. So this is going to be the lagging strand. Okay, so remember D. N. A polymerase can only build in the 5 to 3 prime directions. So that makes this a little bit more complicated. So what's going to happen is we're going to have our primer put down again in blue. This is our RNA primer which is going to be put down by primates. And then we're going to have the D. N. A polymerase come in and then it is going to move in the five prime 23 prime direction. And it is going to to build this fragment. This Okazaki fragment of DNA. So remember that this is the five fragment of this fragment. This is the three prime end of this fragment. So D. N. A polymerase moves in that direction. So now what happens remember for this process to go through the entire process of the replication of the lagging strand, even though DNA polymerase is going that way, the replication process must proceed this way, the replication of the leading the lagging strand do go in the same direction, but the D. N. A polymerase is don't really go in the same direction, right? They all go 5 to 3 prime, but it kind of looks like they're going in the opposite direction. So what is going to have to happen? Well, another primer is going to be put down 123. Another primer is going to be put down here and I'm gonna read primer, then what's going to have to happen? Well, the D N. A polymerase is gonna have to jump to this new location to build off of this primer. And then it's again going to build in the 5 to 3 prime direction. So here we go, here's our new Okazaki fragments and this is going to be the five prime mint. And this is going to be the three prime mint. Okay, so now, what should happen next? Well, the next thing that should happen is another primer should be put down but we don't have enough room. Look at this, where is this primer going to go? We don't have enough room right here. We don't have enough room to put another primer. And we also don't have enough room to create another Okazaki fragment. So the lagging strand has an issue because a lot of the time there will be the weird overhang where either a primer will fit but not an Okazaki fragment will fit or neither of them will fit. So what happens? What happens to these two base pairs that are hanging off the end here? Well, we can't replicate them in this manner because there's not enough there's not enough template strand left to create a primer and an Okazaki fragment. So they're probably going to end up being lost. They're going to get cut off and they're going to be lost. And that segment of D. N. A. Is going to be lost. And that's really not good if that segment of DNA at the end of the chromosome is utilized to code for a protein or code for RNA molecule that we need. So that's an issue. So this is where telomerase comes in handy because it's going to create repetitive sequences at the end of this lagging strand so that there is enough room for a new RNA primer and a new Okazaki fragment to be added. So I hope that's helpful. Now we're going to go up to the other drawing that I showed you. So remember this segment, this segment here in yellow, that doesn't isn't able to be replicated. That is going to be this segment right here in this image. Okay, so now we're only looking at the lagging strand. So this is the lagging strand and this is the region that we could not replicate. And this is the region that could be lost. Okay. Which is not good. We don't want to lose this coding region. That's very important. So what does telomerase do? It's going to make a non coding region of repetitive sequences called the telomere. So the telomere, is this right here this repetitive sequence right here? And telomerase is actively building this repetitive sequence of D. N. A. Now, what does this grant the lagging strand? Why is this a good thing? Well, now, what can happen is say the primer binds right here. Our primer binds right here. And what can happen is D. N. A polymerase comes in and it will begin replicating the D. N. A. In this direction. And then, let's say it fills in this Okazaki fragment right here. That's awesome, right? Because now that region in yellow is completely replicated and even some of the telomere is replicated. So that region in yellow is completely replicated and none of the coding region is lost. Now, you might be saying, Okay, so what if some of the telomere is lost? Right, we still have the same problem. There's not enough room for another primer on this end to replicate the rest of the telomere, well remember, it doesn't matter if some of the telomere is lost because it's not a coding region. And it's just repetitive sequences of DNA that we don't need. The only thing that the telomere does is protect the coding region from deterioration. And it allows the end of the chromosome on the lagging strand to be completely replicated. As we can see here and it allows it to not be lost. So if some of the telomeres lost, it's not a big deal. That's its job. Right? So the same thing is happening in this image right here. You can see that the RNA primer was put down right here and that the D. N. A polymerase which I'm highlighting in yellow is building this new sequence of D. N. A. It's the exact same thing that I drew up there. So it's building this new sequence of D. N. A. And then it will finish off this sequence of the coding region and all of the coding region will be replicated. Which is great. And the section that is going to be lost will be this little section right here of the telomere which is an eight A really big deal. So telomeres are very very important, as you can see telomeres are utilized to maintain the integrity of the coding region, ensure that the ends of the chromosomes are not lost. And guys if the telomeres are really messed up and they're too short and some of the coding region begins to be lost, that cell might go into apoptosis. And you will also find that errors in t telomeres or problems with telomeres are common to cancer cells as well. So telomeres are very, very important and when they are lost, the cell usually ends up going through apoptosis or something goes wrong, which can be incredibly detrimental to the organism. But just remember the telomeres are the repetitive sequences at the ends of chromosomes to protect the coding region of the chromosomes from deterioration. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

