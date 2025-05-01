In eukaryotic cells, which organelle is primarily responsible for energy production through cellular respiration?
A
Golgi apparatus
B
Mitochondrion
C
Lysosome
D
Endoplasmic reticulum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), along with byproducts like carbon dioxide and water.
Identify the organelle responsible for cellular respiration: In eukaryotic cells, the mitochondrion is the organelle where the majority of cellular respiration occurs. It is often referred to as the 'powerhouse of the cell.'
Eliminate incorrect options: The Golgi apparatus is involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids. Lysosomes are responsible for breaking down waste materials and cellular debris. The endoplasmic reticulum is involved in protein and lipid synthesis, not energy production.
Focus on the mitochondrion: The mitochondrion contains the enzymes and structures necessary for the three main stages of cellular respiration: glycolysis (in the cytoplasm), the citric acid cycle (in the mitochondrial matrix), and oxidative phosphorylation (on the inner mitochondrial membrane).
Conclude that the mitochondrion is the correct answer: Based on its role in energy production through cellular respiration, the mitochondrion is the organelle primarily responsible for this process in eukaryotic cells.
