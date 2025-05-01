Which of the following is a characteristic unique to eukaryotic cells?
A
Cell wall composed of peptidoglycan
B
Presence of membrane-bound organelles
C
Absence of a cytoskeleton
D
Genetic material located in the nucleoid region
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells are characterized by the presence of membrane-bound organelles, such as the nucleus, mitochondria, and endoplasmic reticulum, while prokaryotic cells lack these structures.
Analyze the options provided. The first option, 'Cell wall composed of peptidoglycan,' is a characteristic of prokaryotic cells, specifically bacteria, not eukaryotic cells.
Evaluate the second option, 'Presence of membrane-bound organelles.' This is a defining feature of eukaryotic cells, as their organelles are enclosed by membranes, allowing compartmentalization of cellular functions.
Consider the third option, 'Absence of a cytoskeleton.' This is incorrect because eukaryotic cells have a well-developed cytoskeleton composed of microtubules, microfilaments, and intermediate filaments, which provide structural support and facilitate intracellular transport.
Review the fourth option, 'Genetic material located in the nucleoid region.' This is a characteristic of prokaryotic cells, where the DNA is not enclosed in a nucleus but is instead found in a nucleoid region. In eukaryotic cells, genetic material is enclosed within a membrane-bound nucleus.
Watch next
Master Overview of Eukaryotic Features with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia