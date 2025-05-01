Cutaneous melanomas, a type of skin cancer, originate from specialized epithelial cells called:
A
Melanocytes
B
Fibroblasts
C
Keratinocytes
D
Langerhans cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the origin of cutaneous melanomas, a type of skin cancer, and which specialized epithelial cells are responsible for their development.
Recall the function of each cell type: Melanocytes are pigment-producing cells found in the basal layer of the epidermis. Fibroblasts are connective tissue cells that produce collagen and extracellular matrix. Keratinocytes are the primary cells of the epidermis responsible for producing keratin. Langerhans cells are immune cells involved in antigen presentation.
Focus on melanocytes: Melanocytes produce melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color, and are the cells from which melanomas originate. This is because melanomas are cancers of pigment-producing cells.
Eliminate incorrect options: Fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and Langerhans cells do not produce melanin and are not involved in the development of melanomas.
Conclude: The correct answer is melanocytes, as they are the specialized epithelial cells responsible for the origin of cutaneous melanomas.
