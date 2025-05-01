Which of the following are the two main types of eukaryotic cells?
A
Bacterial and archaeal cells
B
Viral and animal cells
C
Fungal and prokaryotic cells
D
Animal and plant cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of cells: Cells are broadly categorized into prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells are characterized by the presence of a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Identify the types of organisms that have eukaryotic cells: Eukaryotic cells are found in animals, plants, fungi, and protists. Prokaryotic cells, on the other hand, are found in bacteria and archaea.
Eliminate incorrect options: Bacterial and archaeal cells are prokaryotic, not eukaryotic. Viral cells are not considered true cells as they lack cellular structures. Fungal cells are eukaryotic, but prokaryotic cells are not.
Focus on the two most prominent types of eukaryotic cells: Among eukaryotic organisms, animal and plant cells are the most studied and distinct types, differing in structures like the cell wall, chloroplasts, and vacuoles in plant cells.
Conclude that the two main types of eukaryotic cells are animal and plant cells, as they represent the primary categories studied in cell biology.
