GLUT1 Transporter

Hi in this video, I'm going to be presenting two different examples of transporters that you're going to read about a lot in your textbook that are examples of facilitated diffusion. So the first is the glucose transporter. Now there are many types of glucose transporters but the one that you're probably gonna read about most is the glue. One unit port. So first do you remember what a uniform does, Right. So it transfers a single molecule across the membrane and so for the glut one or the glucose transporter that's moving glucose uh from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. So what you see here is glucose, you have all these glucose molecules and the glut transporter moves them to an area of low concentration. Now, if we were to just kind of guess what cells in the body do you think have a lot of glucose transporters? So think about where in your body there's gonna be a lot of glucose that needs to get into the cell, Right? So that's going to be in your gut cells and your stomach cells and your intestines. These cells are going to need a lot of glucose transporters because you've just eaten a meal with a lot of glucose in it and it needs those cells need that glucose. So it has to be able to transport them into cells. So glucose transporters are a really important example of this facilitated diffusion. Now, another one is the sodium calcium anti porter. And unfortunately I don't have a great image of this. But first do you remember what an anti porter does? Right, So that does two molecules transferred to molecules and does them in different directions. So here in this example we have sodium and that's going this way and we have our calcium and that's going this way and this anti porter is extremely important in regulating muscle contraction. And we're going to talk about and a lot of different topics later that calcium is really important for cell biology and especially um you know regulating different signals. But in order for it to do that it has to be able to get into the south. So there are actually a lot of different ways calcium gets into the cell for a lot of different functions. And so for this one, calcium is really important in regulating muscle contraction through being transported through the sodium calcium and. Aiport. So those are two examples of facilitated diffusion. But now let's move on.

Hide transcripts