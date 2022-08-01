in this video, we're gonna be focusing on focusing on osmosis. So osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semi permeable membranes and water movement depends on the solute concentration. So, if you remember back to intro chemistry, what a salute is. It's the thing that dissolves in water. And so water moves from a low solute concentration, which would mean that it has a high water concentration to a higher solute concentration or low water. We use salute to describe water movement just because it makes more sense than using water. Um and so when in a hyper tonic solution, a cell swell and in a hyper hyper tonic solution, they shrink. Now there's another word here, isotonic and that is solutions that have similar concentrations and cells. And you're probably familiar with these terms from your intro classes Now, Osmotic pressure is another term that you're going to read about and that pressure is or that term is the describes the pressure needed to stop water flow across the membrane. So whether that's concentration or actual physical pressure, it's just, you know, the conditions that allow for the water flow to stop moving across the membrane now in osmosis, water has to get across the membrane. So how does it do that? Well, it does it through these proteins called aqua por ins and their channel proteins that allow for water to cross the membrane. So how do how does water actually flow through Aqua porn's well, the surface of the inside of the channel, through which water flows actually has the ability to form hydrogen bonds with water. And so as a water molecule enters the aqua por in, it forms hydrogen bonds and therefore displaces the water molecule that was sitting there before which then goes on to create another hydrogen bond. So these water molecules just create all these different hydrogen bonds as they move up the aqua por in and across the membrane. And so the important aspect of this is that confirmation, all changes are not needed. And so there's really fast transport because the water molecules are just breaking and reforming these hydrogen bonds as they move through the aqua foreign. Now you can imagine that different cell types and different organisms need different amounts of aqua porn's because they react differently with water. So for instance, a frog has to have a completely entirely different, you know, number of aqua porn's than humans do because we live in very different, you know, water environments. So, Agua por ins are really important. So when we're looking at hyper tonic hype, a tonic and isotonic solutions, here's examples of what they look like. So, in our hyper tonic the water is flowing out, the cells are shrinking in the isotonic. There there's an equal amount of water flow into and out of the cell and so it remains a normal size and in a hip a tonic solution, we have water flowing into this cell, which is really causing this swelling of the cell. So that is osmosis. So now let's move on

