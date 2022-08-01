Common Pathways

Okay so now we're going to spend some time talking about some of these common receptor protein signaling pathways that you're going to hear about in your lecture, you're going to hear about your book and you're going to wonder oh my gosh how are these all separated? And what do all these like weird proteins mean? Well we're going to go through them very clearly. Just so you understand which pathways everyone's talking about. So the first pathway is gonna be really this activation of wrasse pathway. So what is grass? Well, grass is gonna be a GTP binding protein. So it binds GTP and it's super important in signaling because it's this major signaling hub. It's kind of like the Grand Central station of signaling. I mean Wrasse is pretty much activated by every receptor tyrosine, Tyr skin, tire scene Kindnesses and they all activate rafts. And then um this is really important. And a lot of research has gone into this not only because it's like the Grand Central station but also because Ross is actually mutated and around 30% of all cancers. So when Ross is mutated, bad things happen and because it's this major sorting hub so people study it and therefore you need to know about it for symbology. So how grass works. Like I said it binds GTP which means that it's gonna cycle through an active state where it's bound to GTP and an inactive state where it's bound to G. D. P. And this is common, we've seen this over and over and over again. So you know we keep saying it's gonna keep we're gonna keep seeing it. And so um how does ralph actually just originally get activated? But one of the ways is through auto phosphor relation of an RTK. So an R. T. K. Is gonna bind a leg in. When I say R. T. K. I mean receptor tyrosine kinase it's gonna bind a Liggan that's gonna dime arise, it's gonna become active, it's gonna auto phosphor relate itself one those false correlations have happened then um Wrasse will get recruited there or some other signaling protein will get recruited there and eventually make it to harass. But eventually once that signal reach wrasse then rats will be activated. Which means that it's going to switch from G. D. P. Two G. T. P. So when ross is activated it falls for relates a number of pathways. But the one that we're going to focus on because the one that your book focuses on and that's going to be this cascade of searing Karen in protein penises. So the most common of this is the map keen signaling pathway. And so in an really unimaginative way of naming this. So wrasse is going to actually activate this protein called Map keenness keenness keenness and you're like why is why is it repeated? Is that a typo, no it's actually called matt keenan they repeat it three times and that's to separate the next member of the pathway. Which map Keynes Keynes Keynes phosphor relates which is called matt cain cain. So here we have two and then matt Keynes Keynes goes onto phosphor late and activate map keenness. So this is one. So you have wrasse going to the map KKK to the map K. K. To the map K. 321 and then once we each one of these including this one and all of its other ones 321. All of these different map kindnesses can go on to foss for like different nuclear proteins which regulate gene expression. So an example that you may see in your book is a transcription factor called june um june does a lot of things. We're not going to talk about them right now but just know that june is a transcription factor. So it's going to regulate gene expression. So here's an example of the map kinda signaling pathway. So you have wrasse, it's become activated because it has a G. T. P. That's how we know it's activated. It then activates the map three kindnesses. Then the two kindnesses then the one kindness and that goes on to activate other proteins which affect gene expression. So that's how that pathway works. Now we're going to talk about also the RTK activation of phosphor and also tied three kindness. And this works by foss relating in a hospital fossil lipids. So I'm like repeating words that you probably don't remember and you're like oh my gosh! These words are so complicated but they're not because in a hospital fossil lipid is just a type of lipid found on the plasma membrane. And this is a kindness. And we can abbreviate these two P. I. Three kindness. And also to all false for lipids. And we've seen this before. I don't know if you remember but we have seen these lipids before and when we talked about the G. Protein coupled receptors but they act so Archie case once activated can activate this P. I. Three kindness. Um And fox correlate these lipids in the plasma membrane. So why is that important? And why am I even talking about that? Well because this phosphor relation of these lipids and of these proteins here can serve as this docking site for other signaling proteins. So one of the signaling proteins that I want to talk about is the protein kinase B. Um You may see this as a K. T. And what a Katy does is it goes on to inhibit bad. Bad as a protein and Bad is a protein that when it's really activated it causes cell death. Which is why it's bad right? The cell doesn't want to die. Um But bad stimulates death. So protein keenness works by or a K. T. Works by inhibiting bad and therefore inhibiting cell death also called apoptosis. So it promotes survival. Then you have the second pathway. This is phosphate based C. And this results in the formation of I. P. Three and dag which I've explained what these are. So I'm not going to go through that again. Um But if you don't remember, feel free to check out the G protein coupled receptors where I talk about it. Or the hospital foster lipid signaling pathway video where I talk about it as well. Um But the purpose of this is just to say you know this an asado hospital pathway is activated by Archie case as well which go on to do a lot of things including promote survival. Well I don't want to do that, let's cancel that. So here we go. So here's the P I three K A K T. Get my thing back. P three K K. T. Bad pathway. So you have this receptor tyrosine kinase it becomes activated with the phosphate. This activates a. P. I. Three kindness which activates A. K. T. Which inhibits bad and promotes survival by preventing apoptosis. So that's the second pathway. So now let's talk about this third pathway that we're going to talk about in this video and that's gonna be the transforming growth factor beta pathway. And this pathway is going to be activated by searing theory. Mean kindnesses. And so how this works is you have a Liggan called T G F. And this binds to the T. G. F receptor makes sense. Like we've said before now, once the ligand binds the receptor that's going to result in what it's gonna result in demonization of two different types of Syrian theory and the first type, which we're going to say type two and we type two is going to be phosphor related by the first type, Type one. But type one is important because it initiates this signal transaction cascade by phosphor relating type two. Eventually there's a lot of different intermediates here which we're not going to go over but eventually somewhere in the pathway this results in false correlations and activation of proteins called mads, which are transcription factors. Now I get that this is all super complicated. I'm using a bunch of abbreviations here but hopefully these pictures will help you out and what is happening and what's going on. But it is important that, you know, actually all these bolted terms because um you might be quizzed on them or test on them because these pathways are really important pathways. I mean there's hundreds of pathways that we didn't talk about but these are the really important ones that you're just gonna have to know. Um And so I mean biology is memorization a lot of the time. So this is just something you're gonna have to memorize. So how this happens, you have T. G. F. It binds to this receptor, this receptor eventually down wherever it's going to activates. Mats and mats are transcription factors which support gene expression. So those are the three most common pathways that we're going to talk about. So with that let's now turn the page

