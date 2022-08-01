Inhibition

Okay. So now we're going to talk about how we would inhibit the receptor activation and signaling. So receptors get activated and they're like whoa yeah signaling. But eventually that's a little much for the cell. And the cells got to say, okay, stop. So it tells the receptor to stop in four ways. The first is through receptor mediated into psychosis. So we've talked about receptor mediated in psychosis. What this does is it just internalizes the receptor and once that's once it's internalized it's no longer on the plasma membrane and so therefore it can no longer signal. Now some of that receptor will eventually get degraded but eventually most of it will be returned to the plasma membrane so that it can signal later when the cell wants it to again. But that's the first way of down regulating the signal. Just remove it from the plasma membrane. The second is kind of connected. That's just license um well degradation. So if you don't want the receptor anymore and you're not gonna need it in the future then the cells just gonna degrade it. Then you have a phosphor tires and phosphate Asus and this is actually so first you remember what a phosphate taste does, right? So it's gonna remove phosphates. And if you were really really, really smart you would have noticed that I gave you the answers right here removes phosphates but these phosphate tyrosine phosphate specifically remove phosphates from receptor tyrosine kindnesses um in order to inactivate them and then finally you have this other proteins called socks and they terminate signals from special receptors that we haven't talked about yet but are going to talk about. And these receptors are called cytokines receptors. Um and they have cytokine signaling molecules. And so socks proteins are the way that they get down regulated or one of the ways. Um so just know about them even though we haven't really talked about the cytokine receptors yet. We're going to talk about them soon. So here's your methods of receptor inhibition. So we have this activated receptor up here that's like signaling throughout the cell. So it's going signaling throwing a big signaling party but the cell doesn't really want that. And so the cell is like whoa stop so how the salad is going to get this receptor to stop. Just like freaking signaling everywhere. One of the ways it can do it is it can take it off the plasma membrane so that internalizes it into the end zone. Once it's in the end zone it's no longer signaling because it's no longer on the membrane but it can through receptor mediated apoptosis in the recycling pathway, be recycled back to the plasma membrane if it's needed. It could also get degraded in the license zone if it's not going to be needed ever again. Um or it can be um or foster retire seen phosphate assis can actually just remove the phosphate while it's still on the plasma membrane and then turn it into an inactive receptor and then we also have these proteins that we haven't talked about yet, the socks proteins, which work on the side of kind receptors. But we're going to talk about those very soon. So that's how the cell tells the signaling the active receptors to just stop. So with that let's not move on.

