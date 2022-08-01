Non-Receptor Protein Kinases

Okay, so in this video we're going to focus on the non receptor protein, coyness is specifically using the jak stat pathway as an example, get lots of words but I'm going to walk you through it. So the jak stat pathway is going to be a pathway. You're going to have to know about it. You're going to read about it in your textbook, you're gonna see it in lecture because it's a great example of these non receptor tyrosine kindnesses which other than briefly mention them mentioning them previously. I haven't talked about it all because they're not a big class, They're not the largest class. Um but we didn't need to give you at least one example of them. And so this is it the jak stat pathway. So how this happens is there are these molecules called cytokines and these are the Liggins and cytokines end up coming and binding to a cytokine receptor. So I said that I was going to mention these receptors later and so here is the short video on these receptors and this pathway. So these Liggins called cytokines come in and buy into the cytokine receptor on the plasma membrane. What happens is there's this kindness recruited? Remember the keenness on these these receptors is not actually in the receptor, it's it has to be in the side of salt, it has to be recruited. So the keenness here is going to be the Janice keenness. So this Janice keenness gets brought to the receptor and it activates the receptor. Once the Ligon has been bound now now you have this complex of the receptor of the ligand and the Jack. So what Jack does is Jack recruits a lot of different proteins. But the main one that we're going to talk about is stats and stats are transcription factors. So Jack recruits, they phosphor late, they activate this family of transcription factors. And so once stats are activated they then disassociate travel to the nucleus and effect gene expression. Now I talk about the Jak stat pathway and you may think, oh it's just Jack and just stat but it's actually not. These are families of proteins. So there are actually four jacks and six stats which can interact and regulate and work with different combinations to regulate different signaling pathways in different gene expressions. So it's not just Jak and stat, it's much more complex than that with all these different combinations that can form. But to just review this what you see is you have your leg in it's called a cytokine. It comes in and bind to the cytokine receptor. Once that's here, Jack is going to be recruited and it's going to foss for a late because it's a kindness and activate this receptor. Once that is active stat will actually be recruited here and remember stat is gonna be a transcription factor. So then once they're activated they're like well I don't need to be here anymore. I need to go do my job. So they leave and travel to the nucleus where they affect transcription and gene expression. So that is the main example for the non receptor tyrosine penises, because Jack is not a receptor, but it is the kindness and also the cytokine receptors that I said I was going to briefly mention later. So with that, let's not turn the page.

Hide transcripts