Okay, so this video is going to focus on another mechanism of whole genome evolution and that is gene duplication. And so gene duplication is a main driver of genomic evolution. So one of the things that gene duplication creates are things called gene families which are groups of gene with similar sequences but specialize functions. So if you were to look at the sequence that are gonna look really similar but they have very unique and specific functions in the sound. And so how does this relate to gene duplication? Well gene families arise from gene duplication because you have one gene and it duplicates. Now each copy is free and is going to accumulate mutations that are different from the other copy. Um And so those mutations are going to result in different functions despite the fact that they're going to have similar overall sequence. And so like I said, they're the result of gene duplication. So one major example of gene family and arising from gene duplication is actually hemoglobin. So you can see here that there are four sub units, there are two alpha subunits and two beta subunits. And originally though each one of these, each one of these four came from an original gene, we'll just call this the hemoglobin precursor. I don't actually know what the name is. I just made that up. Um So we have this hemoglobin precursor and it um duplicated into two which then duplicated into four. And these four are what we currently have as a humans. Let me back out. So you can see that I think you can see most of it. But so these four, some units are what we currently have um as humans and they all they have all arisen from this hemoglobin precursor. So um how does gene duplication happen? I mean obviously it's not something that the cell means to do, but it does it fairly often. So gene duplication actually arises from improper crossing over during mitosis. So no, we haven't gone over mitosis yet. And it's probably been a little while since you heard that term in your intro bio class. But if you remember crossing over leads to more genetic diversity because it's switching um gene segments between nearby chromosomes or between its chromosome pair. And so how this happens. Is there a process called homologous recombination? You don't necessarily need to know what that means right now. We'll go over it in the future. But pretty much when you have two chromosomes and they're aligned properly, then the genes on this chromosome are going to equally move over to the genes on this chromosome and they're just going to switch genes and it's not going to cause a problem. But if the chromosomes are misaligned, then you're going to have genes that are here on my palm moving two genes that are here in my fingers and that's going to just result in chaos and result in gene duplication. So the result of improper crossing over is you get one chromosome with an extra gene copy and one with no copy. So if let's scroll down to the example and just look at that for a second and then we'll go back up and do some of the more terms. But here you have two chromosomes with the same jeans on them. And what you can see the three genes, A, B. And C. Now when they're lined up like this it makes sense. Um And if they were just to switch this way this A. And A. It would be fine. It wouldn't cause any sort of duplication. But if they're lined up here and here what happens is you get one chromosome that actually just completely deletes this B gene, it's gone it's deleted and you get the second chromosome which has two copies and that results in a duplicated gene. So with duplicated genes we can have these you know unique functions but we can also have um some just sort of side effects. So one of these things is called a pseudo gene. And these are duplicated genes but they really lost their functional ability. They are still present in the genome but they have no function. They've either just accumulated so many mutations that they just can't do anything anymore. Um Or they've been moved to a place that no longer is transcribing such as hetero chroma tin areas. Um But it happens. And so um one of the ways that this happens is through this term called processed pseudo genes. And so what happens is that you know you have this gene it's duplicated and it gets transcribed normally like any other gene. So it gets transcribed into RNA. Um But then it happens where it actually goes back to D. N. A. And integrates itself into a chromosome potentially in a location where it's never gonna be transcribed again. Um So that's what we call process pseudo genes. Now we've been talking about genome or we've been talking about gene duplication in terms of genes. But actually there's this process of whole genome duplication which is exactly what it sounds like where the entire genome of an organism is duplicated. And um you can imagine this can cause just kind of chaos in the cell doesn't always but it can and so the whole genome is copied but it remains inside the cell. And so when you started you had a cell with one genome and now you have a cell with two sort of identical genomes. But um and you would think that you know most things would die if this happened to them. And they do. But some organisms have really evolved to live with these extra copies of genome. And so um we call the or we classify these organisms based on their polyp Lloyd ization which is sort of the number of whole genome duplications. And so this can be common and fungi implants. It can also it also happens in some frog species a lot and you can see that a duplicated genome actually makes the frog pretty much twice the size of its single genome counterpart. Um And it's really interesting process. But the purpose of this is to talk about whole genome genomic evolution in terms of gene duplication, which can happen as single genes or as whole jeans. Um and is mainly the result of improper crossing over. So now let's move over, let's move on.

