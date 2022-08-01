Okay. So in this video we're going to talk about another way that the genome evolves. And that's through actually repetitive DNA sequences which are exactly what they sound like. Um But surprisingly, even though you may not have heard of them or at least not talked about them very much in previous classes, they're actually extremely common in the human genome. And in other organisms genomes as well. So one of these repetitive DNA sequences are actually just simple sequence repeats. So there can be thousands I mean thousands of copies of these just sort of very short sequences. 1 2 500 nucleotides long just sort of dispersed throughout the genome. So in fruit flies, the sequence one of these sequences is here this a C A C. T. You don't need to know, you don't need to memorize that specific sequence. I'm just kind of using this as an example. But if you were to look at the fruit fly genome, what you would see is you would see this sequence repeated a ton of times just throughout. And it's so unusual because they really they have no genetic information. They're not transcribed. So what's their function? What are they doing? Scientists have ideas. Um But there's no kind of really big consensus on what these simple short repeats are doing other than sort of taking up space in the genome. So that's one way you can imagine that the genome evolves because it has to work its way around all of these short sequence repeats that are just sort of found throughout the genome. Now, another way is through mobile genetic elements. And so these are D. N. A sequence that can move through the genome. So what do I mean by moving? Well I actually mean moving they actually can sort of jump through the gene the genome and change locations and insert themselves into a gene or remove themselves from a gene and insert themselves into another one or regulatory sequences. So they can actually just sort of move throughout the genome and by themselves these aren't necessarily repetitive DNA sequences. But one common feature of these elements is that they contain repetitive DNA flaking regions. And so these are really important in allowing the gene to move. But also so for gene evolution because they have all of these repetitive sequences that are just sort of interspersing throughout the genome. So one form of mobile genetic element that we're going to talk about more in the future. R transpose sins and they can actually move as RNA or DNA. And how they affect evolution is what I've already said is they can just insert in a gene. Um They can affect gene structure or regulation they can insert in regulatory regions. Um All of these um sort of insertions you can imagine have drastic effects on the evolution of the genome. So now let's move on

