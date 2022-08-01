Okay, so now we're gonna talk about another way that the genome evolves and that's through um entrance and splicing events. So do we remember what introns are first from either previous videos you've seen or your intro class? Right, so in Theron's are the non code are the non coding regions of a gene and they are not used and cut out during processing, whereas Exxon's are the coding regions of the dream. And so most organisms contain introns and exons and most of their genes but it's not completely universal. Actually histone proteins don't seem to have introns or at least not a lot of them. And so uh yeah, so it's mostly universal but not entirely process. Now. There are two um concepts that I want to really mention that can play a big role in evolution and that's alternative splicing and exon shuffling. So first alternative splicing, this is combining of Exxon's from one gene in new orders. So this occurs in about 50 to 90% of human genes. And so what happens is um so we'll just go down to the example here we look. And so we have these four genes 1234. And here are the entr ons these sort of line sections here with no genes in them and are no Exxon's These are Exxon's and these are n trains. Sorry from this spoke. And what happens is that through alternative splicing you get you get 13 and two. So these are obviously in a different order than what they were before. And so this creates what is known as an ice a form. So these are different forms of the same protein produced through alternative slicing. So we have this one form that's 132, we could have another one that's 142. We could have another one, that's 134 or 214. Any of these different combinations here of Exxon combinations and each one of these would be an ice A form. So this is considered the same protein. Just sort of different different forms of it. Now. Exon shuffling is different because this is actually combining the exxons from two um different jeans. And so that you can imagine that's a huge process of gene of gene evolution because you're actually combining these different regions from these different genes into the same protein. So um this can happen, this can happen mainly through um Exxon duplication. So it's some duplication of. Well of course you know there's be an extra copy and that extra copies free to do whatever it wants to an evolution. And that could involve exon shuffling. Um Or the Exxon can be moved to some type of different genomic location. I'm gonna talk a lot about gene jumping in the future future topics. Um You don't need to know about it now. Just sort of know that exon shuffling is the combining of Exxon's into two from two different genes. So now let's move on

