Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about genome evolution. So the next few videos with this topic are all going to be associated with ways the genome evolves. So the first one we're gonna talk about our mutations and we know this mutation is called evolution. Um And so mutations cause gene evolution. You know a particular gene but it also promotes genome evolution as well for the entire organism genome. And so this can happen in a lot of different ways. One that we're familiar with are point mutations which result in a single nucleotide pair change. Um And we know these can be beneficial. They can help the organism they can be really detrimental to the organisms but generally they all arise through some type of error and DNA replication. Now. Um when we think of genes or mutations within genes, we think of them as just affecting the gene function. But when we think of mutations in the genome, we realize that mutations can occur both in the gene but also in regulatory DNA sequences that control things like transcription or replication. And all these regulatory sequences are just as important if not even more important than mutations in the genes themselves. And so if the mutations in the gene that's of course it's going to affect the activity of the gene, it's going to affect some of the interaction the gene can have. It's going to affect the stability of the gene. And generally these are easy to spot because these are mutations that we you know, there's an immediate effect that we can see. But if the mutation is in regulatory D. N. A. This is not as easy to see because the regulatory mutations um will affect how genes are expressed. And so that could be a complete on or off switch which is going to be very clear but it doesn't have to be just on or off. It could just be a little bit less or a little bit more. And those tiny changes really can accumulate over time to create these big genomic evolution changes that affect gene expression as a whole. Those are two main ways that mutations affect genome evolution. So just as an example of how this would happen is we have here we have two amino assets. It's one to which start from the nucleotide sequence here. And so you can see that um just most of these are the exact same. But if there's a single point mutation here that can actually change this amino acid from an are getting too threatening and that can have huge effects on the protein because you're not only just changing the amino acid but you're changing it from a basic which is gonna be over here amino acid to a polar amino acid which can have huge impacts on protein structure and function. So now let's move on

