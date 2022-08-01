Okay, so now we're gonna talk about energy consumption, which is a big role that cells and organisms play. So um cells must be able to transfer energy from one form to another. And the reason they have to do this is due to the first law of thermodynamics, which states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, however it can be changed and that's what cells do and that's what organisms do. And so there's a few classifications that we use to determine how cells get their energy and how they transfer it. One of them is photo tropes and photo tropes use photosynthesis, which is a term you should be familiar with to change light energy into chemical energy. Now another one is chemo troughs and they change organic nutrients into freely usable energy and this energy can be carbon dioxide, it can be um water. And we see this a lot with ourselves. We're we're technically chemo trophies because we take in food, we organic nutrients um and then we release things like carbon dioxide and water, which can then be used by ourselves or by other organisms as energy sources. Now there's this continual exchange of energy of heat between organisms and the universe in the forms of these atoms and molecules that these are carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, things commonly found on the earth. Um and also water which are also exchanged between organisms and the universe. So there's this constant uptake and release by all of these different organisms. Now, cells when we talk about chemical reactions and energies and cells we use the term metabolism metabolism is this some of chemical reactions in the cell. And it's really made up of two components. And these components are compatible is um which is the breakdown of food into smaller molecules. And anabel is um or anabolic which is the synthesis of molecules. So metabolism is breakdown. A novel is um is the synthesis. And so enzymes are proteins that really assists with these breakdowns and synthesis in these chemical reactions that make up cellular metabolism. So this is gonna be a really big overview. But you can see here you have photo troves um These are things like plants, algae, some bacteria and you have chemo tropes over here with animals, fungi, some other bacteria. And you can see that these arrows are just sort of constantly moving around going around in circles because there exchanging organic compounds, oxygen, carbon dioxide, water with each other and also with the environment. So there's this constant energy source, There's these all of these different reactions and metabolisms happening that allow this cyclic energy transfer between organisms and also between the universe. So one really important energy transfer that we're gonna talk about is actually the movement of electrons. And so they have fancy names which you may remember from your chemistry class. And these are oxidation and reduction. So oxidation is the removal of electrons from an atom or molecule. And it releases energy. So one example of this is the fact that cellular respiration, which we're going to talk about a lot more in future topics um depends on the oxidation of organic molecules. So we're moving the electrons from organic molecules in order to consume and use the energy from food. So oxidation is the removal of electrons, which means that reduction is going to be the addition of electron to an atom or a molecule. And typically this requires some type of energy input. And so um here we have this molecule and I. D. Um and it becomes N A. D. H. Through the addition of electrons. So you can see here reduction is going to be the addition of electrons and this is going to be the removal of electrons and oxidation in the reverse. And this is gonna be a really important molecule that we're going to talk about a lot more in the future. Um But it's just just a general overview of oxidation and reduction so that we understand these principles moving forward. So now let's move on.

