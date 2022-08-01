So in this video we're talking about mobile genetic elements and their role in evolution. So because mobile genetic elements are jumping all the time, you can very much imagine how they're playing this major role in evolution because each time they jump they're disrupting the genome. And so this is causing some kind of mutation. Whether it's a shift of a gene or inserting into a gene um these mutations can have huge effects on evolution. So um how often do these things jump? You know I've been talking about And is it that they're jumping every second? Or is it jumping there once every 10,000 individuals? Well that depends on the organism. So for bacteria this occurs once every 10 to the fifth cell divisions. Which for bacteria is actually fairly often. So it doesn't happen in every cell. But after all of these divisions which happened fairly rapidly it occurs. And this is actually an example of things that we hear about a lot in the news antibiotic resistance. Well that's a lot of times conferred through mobile genetic elements. So a gene that allows the bacteria to survive um you know or a gene that is dead with the antibiotic is affected by a mobile genetic element jump. Um for fruit flies, Joseph E. Lia that's about 50% of their spontaneous mutations occur from mobile genetic elements. Um for mice this is actually a big present. About 10% of total mouse mutations that exist in the current mouse genome Are due to mobile genetic elements. For humans this happens much less. Um one in every 1000 mutations which in humans mutations are fairly rare anyways. So this is I mean .1.2% of all mutations and but there has been one interesting example of a mobile genetic element actually causing a disease hemophilia in a patient that has no family history of it. So hemophilia is generally a genetic disease that is passed on in families, but this this one person came up with it and they were like, why do you have this? No one else has it. And the reason he had hemophilia was because a mobile genetic element had actually jumped into the disease gene causing hemophilia. Um And so you know that's kind of how often they happen. Um but they actually can have larger effects than just the gene itself jumping because sometimes when they move they actually can carry these sort of adjacent regions of the genome with them. So it's not just that they're moving themselves, they could be moving regulatory regions or you know, certain exxons of a gene to different places in the genome now. Um Throughout evolution there have been some really important um mobile genetic element jumps that have led to life as we know it today. So some important proteins include things like transcription factors which are really important in controlling gene expression and telomerase um which is an enzyme really important for maintaining telomeres. Um you don't necessarily need to know these terms. Now, we'll talk about them in future lessons, but just sort of know that some important proteins have come from mobile genetic elements, So not all of them are bad. Um And so just a couple of other final things in mobile genetic elements and evolution, they affect the expression of genes and proteins and they can be inherited. So if mobile genetic elements are in the germ cells and it jumps, that's going to be passed on to an offspring. Um So yeah, so that's mobile genetic elements and evolution. So now let's move on.

