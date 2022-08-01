Covalent Bonds

Okay so there are atoms themselves and they form bonds. So now let's talk about some of the bonds that they form. Um One of the really important bonds atoms form themselves is called a covalin bond and this is formed the sharing of electrons. So this occurs when the outer electron shells of two molecules want to be complete. So in order to do that in order to make themselves complete, they share electrons. Now they can share two electrons and that forms a single Covalin bond. They can share four electrons that form a double Covalin bond and they can share six electrons which is referred to as a triple bond. You may remember some of this from your intro chemistry class Now molecular molecule polarity which remember is due to the unequal sharing of electrons. So molecules that are polar unequally share electrons and molecules that are non polar share electrons equally. So um polarity results in sort of a concentration of these negative or positive charges on different atoms in a molecule. Um and so if we just scroll down here for one second I'm gonna scroll back up. But if we look at this Covalin bond of a water molecule you can see that they're sharing electrons here. But in the process of sharing the electrons the oxygen atom actually um sort of unequally takes all of those electrons doesn't share them as equally. So it ends up with this negative charge. Whereas these hydrogen atoms down here are still sharing the electrons but they actually end up positive and this results in um a polar water molecule. So now Um so polarity. So there is a term that we use and it's called electro negativity and this describes atoms with the ability to attract electrons. So in the case of the water molecule, the oxygen atom is electro negative because it can attract those electrons stronger than the hydrogen that its bond to. Now. Covalin bonds are really strong. And so they have a high bond strength which is defined as the amount of energy needed to break the bond. Which makes sense because if it's if it's a strong bond then how you measure it through bond strength is going to have to measure how much energy is needed to break it. Um So more energy to break it, it means it's a stronger bond. Um and so you don't need to know this number, but I just sort of as a um comparison moving forward and talking about some other bonds. Um The bond strength required to break a single carbon oxygen bond, which is koel UNt is going to be 84 kilocalories per mole. So that's just a bond strength. That's how it's measured in chemistry. You may see this as killer joules per mole. Um Instead of kilocalories, but in cell biology we really do focus on the calories instead of the jewels. Um So now we talked about co violent bonds. So let's move on to some other type of bonds

