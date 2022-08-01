Noncovalent Bonds

Okay, so now let's talk about non violent bonds. So non violent bonds can also be called inter molecular forces. And they are bonds that do not this is important do not involve the sharing of electrons. So one type right here that we're gonna talk about is ionic bonds which can be referred to assault bridges. And they are formed by donating or accepting electrons giving or taking away electrons not sharing. So this occurs when the outer shell of electrons donator take in electrons in order to be complete. So let's look at this image while we talk about how this happened. So this is looking at sodium chloride or table salt, salt. Um And you can see that the sodium has an extra electron. Um That is making it shell um sort of have too many electrons. And the chloride actually as only seven um and is missing an electron. And so it wants both of these molecules want or both of these atoms want their shells to be complete. So what happens is that the sodium then donates it's electrons chloride which then accepts it. And this forms an ionic bond. Now um you may I ask well, okay if it's giving away electron then how is that forming a bond? Well, it's not just the giving away of the electron that allows the formation of the bond. But what happens is when the electron is given away sodium becomes positively charged and chloride and able to see this, let me change it positively charged and chloride becomes negatively charged and as positive and negatively charged things attract each other. This ionic bond is formed. So we actually give these ions different names. So sodium is going to be called a cat ion and that's because it's positively charged. Whereas chloride will be given we name an ion which is negatively charged. And like I said, they're attracted to each other by their charges after they either donate or accept an electron. Now, ionic bonds are weak, So they're around 1-5 kilocalories per mole. Remember in cell biology, we use kilocalories, not killer jewels, which you'll see more often in chemistry. Um and they are easily dissolved in water. So that's ionic bond. So let's talk about another type of non violent bond. So a second one that's a hydrogen bond. Now these are formed through attractions between a hydrogen atom and electro negative atom. After you remember back, we've talked about what electro negative atoms are, but just as a reminder their atoms that sort of unequally share electrons, they are more negative because they take in more of the electron's negative charge. So in hydrogen bonds, the partial positive charge of the hydrogen attracts the electro negative atom and they are extremely important in providing water. Its properties will scroll down and we can look at this water molecule here. So, um one of the properties that hydrogen bonding allows water to do is actually dissolving different molecules and water depends on its ability to create hydrogen bonds. And the second property is that it actually results in attraction between water molecules with julie. Remember we've referred to before as cohesion. So hydrogen bonds are also weak, 1-2 kilocalories per mole. So we have this water molecule here, and you can see that it has hydrogen um and oxygen's and the hydrogen has this partial positive charge. And the oxygen, which is electro negative, has this negative charge. And so the hydrogen bonds in this image, you can see here, and it's because these positive and negative charges are interacting. So these are hydrogen bonds which are non violent. So now let's move on to a third, A third type of non covalin bonds. And that's actually Vander wal's attractions. Now, Vander Waals attractions the best way to describe them as these sort of non specific attractive forces that happen when two atoms approach each other. So as things move towards each other, they become slightly more attracted and will continue to move towards each other. Now, Vanderbilt is interesting because it can occur in polar molecules, which is what we've dealt with before with water. Um And these charged molecules like salt, but it also can happen in non polar molecules or in molecules which share their electrons equally. And um the strength of the bond actually decreases with distance of the atoms. Um And so they're very weak as well. One killer calorie from all the weakest bond that we've talked about so far. So you can imagine two molecules moving towards each other. The strength of the bond increases, but then g th let me spell that right? And then as molecules move away from each other, then the strength decreases. Now that's not really so far, I've been showing you these very like chemical um descriptions of chemical images of these bonds happening, but for Vander wal's, because it's this sort of non specific attractive force that occurs when molecules are moving towards each other. I can't really show you a stationary image that can really demonstrate Van der walls forces that happen when things are moving. So um I just want to give you a real life example of andere walls forces. And that is actually has to do with the sticky nature of gecko toes. So, geckos are able to sort of attached to things because their feet are kind of sticky and they can call up surfaces or actually hang upside down because their um little little paws or feet um actually can have Vander wal's attractions to whatever substance there planning to. And that actually gives them this sticky nature. So we talked about these three nonviolent bonds, ionic binding, hydrogen bonding, and Vander Waals forces. So now let's move on

Hide transcripts