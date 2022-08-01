Okay, so now we're gonna talk about some attractive forces and just some overarching concepts that have to do with bonding and cell biology. So um one really important attractive force in cell biology is the hydrophobic effect. And this explains attraction between you guess it hydrophobic molecules. And so hydrophobic if you remember our molecules that do not dissolve in water while hydrophobic molecules do, we're dealing with hydrophobic molecules and hydrophobic effect. And so we know that when we put oil and water that it doesn't really dissolve, oil is hydrophobic, but it not only doesn't dissolve, it actually aggregate and it will separate to form water on the bottom and oil on the top and this aggregation is due to the hydrophobic effect. So how does this happen? Well first hydrophobic molecules have a neutral charge um and therefore cannot form hydrogen bonds and water and therefore do not dissolve in water. And so um but when hydrophobic molecules are put into water, they're surrounded by water molecules which are participating in hydrogen bonding with each other. So there's all these hydrogen bonds going on around them but they can't participate. And so because they can't participate, they actually um group together in these sort of these oil droplets. If you will these hydrophobic droplets attracting to each other because they can't interact with hydrogen bonds that are going on around them. So one example of this in biology and cell biology are hydrocarbons which are non polar their molecules and their hydrophobic molecules made up of hydrogen and carbon and we're gonna talk about hydrocarbons a lot moving forward. Um and so because they are non polar and hydrophobic when they're in water, they actually form these really important cellular structures. So we're gonna talk about this a lot. I just wanted to introduce them but let's take a look at what the hydrophobic effect looks like. So um these blue molecules here are water, oh whereas this big fat brown looking thing is a hydrophobic molecule phobic molecule. Now when these are dropped into water it doesn't make sense for all of these water molecules to take up so much of their energy forming these structures around these hydrophobic molecules. So instead what happens and what is um the best um way to form um the hydrophobic attraction with using the less amount of energy is actually through the hydrophobic effect which makes these hydrophobic molecules come together. And then the water molecules that are forming hydrogen bonds can do so easily and actually with less energy. And so this is an example of the hydrophobic effect. Now we've talked about different types of um bonds and the reason that we did this isn't just because I think you should know them even though you should, but you would have learned these in chemistry. But the reason that we've talked about these bonds is because they're important for the formation of biological structures that we're going to talk about a lot in this course. Now when property of some of these bonds are for instance is non government bonds are weak individually. We know this by themselves. They are very weak but in cell biology they can be added together to form these really strong forces that can even be stronger than co violent interactions. Um whereas individually they're weak but together they're strong. So for instance, DNA molecules are actually held together by non co valent bonds, but D. N. A. Is really stable. I mean we know we can extract DNA from dinosaur bones from forever ago um that has withstood this length of time until now. The reason it can is because it has a combination of nonverbal interactions that make these bonds really strong. Now some molecules we're talking about bonding actually can fit together like a lock and key. So this is um can be termed molecular complementarity which have telesis here because some of you may need to know that some of you may see it in your textbook and some of you may never see this in your book at all. Um but really it describes the walk and key model which all of you will hear about eventually and that is really just a perfect fit between the properties of two molecules. Now we don't typically talk about this in terms of, you know, a carbon atom binding two hydrogen atoms, but instead we talk about one protein or one molecule binding to another one and these are usually larger structures and they have the ability to form all different types of bonds. And when they can form these bonds perfectly with each other they have molecular complementarity and they fit together like a lock and key. So you can see here this molecule here is shaped perfectly for the binding side of this molecule. So when they come together they fit together like a lock key and they show molecular complementarity. Um And another term that we're gonna be talking about a lot in the future. That has to do with this is actually affinity and affinity is determined by how well these two molecules are. More molecules fit together so the higher the fit the higher the affinity so the more they fit together, the more bonds they form, the stronger that connection is the higher the affinity. Um So now let's move on.

