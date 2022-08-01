Properties of Atoms

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about important chemical bonds and attractions. So before we can talk about chemical bonds, we really need to understand the property of atoms. Now, I know that you've already gone over this and some of your intro chemistry classes. But I'm going to take a minute to just review these concepts and try to connect them to cell biology so that we understand why they're going to be important moving forward. So the first thing is that the properties and structure of atoms allow for the formation of chemical bonds. Now we know this atoms form chemical bonds and that's important. But how they form chemical bonds and what type of bonds form in cells is particularly important for this class. So first is that atoms have a core of neutrons and protons, which is surrounded by this negatively charged electron cloud. Um And so this electron cloud is made up of electron shells which contained the orbiting electrons. So if we look down here at this image, you can see um here's the core of this carbon atom and that's where the protons and neutrons are. And then surrounding here are these electrons and they are in these shells. Um and they orbit this, the atoms core. Now the formation of chemical bonds happens because each of these electron shells want a certain number of electrons. And when they don't have that number, they're less stable and they want that number. So they seek out that number by forming other by forming bonds with other atoms. And so in this case we have two carbon atoms here forming a bond um actually sharing those electrons. Now, for cell biology now in chemistry there's a ton of um atoms that we can deal with and form bonds with and deal with. But in cell biology we really limit this. So in cells the ones we most commonly deal with, our carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen, which make up 95% of the chemical bonds and sells. Now another unique thing is in chemistry we deal a lot with actually saying, okay, well this individual atoms by itself, how does it interact with other individual atoms? But in cells that doesn't really happen, we don't have the single carbon atom that's like floating around doing something and the same with oxygen, but instead they form these complex structures that then go on to have particular functions. And so we're, when we're talking about cell biology, we're gonna be talking about the important bonds that helped form these complex structures. And so um for carbon for instance, which is a hugely important atom in cell biology, it can form four bonds um and really serves as this foundational element of biological chemistry. So carbon is going to be really important, moving forward. So now let's move on

