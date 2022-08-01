Types of Transcriptional Regulators

So in this video I'm gonna talk about two different kinds of transcription regulators. And those regulators. The two different kinds depend on transcription and regulators that bind um Two sequences located near or far. So those are kind of the two ones that they're buying near to the gene or far away from the gene. So the ones that buy near they buy to a region called promoter proximal elements um that live very near the promoter site. Um And the promoter, in case you need a refresher is where the RNA polymerase binds. And orients it so that it can transcribe the gene. So regulatory factors are all rick to these nearby regions to the promoter proximal elements or the promoter itself to initiate transcription. So if we are looking at what this looks like you would have here your promoter or your promoter proximal elements in your gene and R. N. A. Memories. And so um activators. So your RNA plum rice is going to go here eventually and some other activators will bind to this promoter. The promoter approximate elements in order to transcribe the gene. Now there are other elements and these are regulators that bind to DNA sequences that are far from the gene. So we've gone over a couple of these but I just want to hit them again and maybe add a little bit more information. So enhancers, one of these and so two enhancers, jean activators bind enhancers. They can be upstream or downstream but generally the sort of common thing between enhancers is that they lie thousands of nucleotides away from the gene. Um And how they actually impact the gene is the enhancer causes the D. N. A. To loop between the enhancer and promoter so that the promoter enhancer actually sort of loop around and come in very close contact with each other in order to activate the gene. Now there's this other type called a silencer and this is going to be where gene repressors bind and it acts very similar to an enhancer thousands of nucleotides away upstream or downstream. And it also loops to sort of prevent gene expression. Now if the D. N. A. Can just sort of loop in whatever direction it wants to then enhancers could essentially regulate any gene on a chromosome but we don't necessarily want that to happen. It needs to be more specific than that. So where there there's these reasons called an insulator. You may also see these barrier elements and insulators divide chromosomes into regions so they say okay, you're an enhancer then you can regulate genes that are in within this region. But once you get an insulator, once you reach an insulator you're not going to be able to enhance the transcription of other regions of the chromosome and that provides specificity to enhancers which would otherwise just be able to loop wherever they wanted. Um So we don't really want that. So insulators prevent distant elements. Things like enhancers from acting promoters on a different segment, things that they shouldn't be activating. Now we've talked about a lot of things both near and far but the term that describes the entire DNA sequence involved in regulating the gene is called a gene control region. So that's going to include the promoter promoter proximal elements, insulators, insulators, silencers, enhancers. This entire region that's responsible for regulating the gene. The transcription of the gene is called the gene control region. So the genes control region for this gene that we're looking at which if you remember from the colors above is gonna be here, you have your promoter and you have your enhancer. So this is gonna be the entire gene control region for this gene. And there can be proteins that recruit to the enhancer result in DNA folding. That brings the enhancer close to the nearby genes. And then all of the proteins involved including RNA polymerase are attached on correctly and then that results in gene transcription, which is super important. So now let's move on.

