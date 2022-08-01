So in this video we're going to talk about the DNA binding motifs of transcription regulators that allow them to bind to the DNA. So in order to exert their function, transcription regulators have to be able to interact with the D. N. A. And so there are these really four common DNA binding motifs or regions on these proteins that allow them to interact with the domain. So let's go through each one of these and then I'll show you an example of what they look like. So the first one is the helix turn helix. And um this just means that there's one helix that makes contact with the D. N. A. While the other helix stabilizes the interaction. Um So an example of these that you may read about in your book are things called homo domains which are found on these very crucial developmental genes called hawks genes. Um And they interact with interact with the DNA through helix turn helix. So these are commonly found in these crucial developmental hawks genes. The second one called zinc fingers. And so this one has repeats of sight unseen in history that bind zinc and fold into a finger like structure to bind D. N. A. And I'll show you exactly what this looks like in a second. The third one is gonna be the losing zipper and this actually has two alpha helix sees that dim arise and bind D. N. A. And then we have the helix loop helix which is again to alpha helix is that are connected by a loop that combined D. N. A. So the transcription regulators all have one of these four DNA binding motifs that allow them to interact with the DNA. So it is important to understand what these DNA motifs are, what they look like and how they differ between each other. Now transcription regulators bind to DNA sequences but how long are those? So they can vary quite considerably from 10 to 10,000 nucleotides in length. So these are kind of all over the place. Um and so regulator proteins don't necessarily bind to a single sequence. And that's the only sequence they bind. They can buy into a bunch of different similar sequences meaning that they're degenerate. So they don't need an exact sequence. They just kind of need something similar. Um And they also it's important to realize that when binding the D. N. A. That means they can bind to the nucleotides themselves but they don't have to they can also bind to the backbone or the helix itself and not just the nucleotides but all four of these regions interact with the D. N. A. So here's what they look like. You have your helix turn helix, you have your zinc finger. So here's ink being stored here and some people I guess say this looks like a finger, you have you're losing zipper which I think looks kind of like a zipper. And then you have your helix loop helix where you have your two alpha helix is connected with a loop. So these are your four DNA binding motifs that are really important for transcription regulators. Now pro carry optics use kind of probiotic cells kind of use a different ways to regulate and bind to D. N. A. In order to regulate transcription. So pro periodic issues inter changeable RNA plenary sub units. So remember RNA polymerase is what is driving transcription. And so it controls how it's going to transcribe in, which means it's gonna activate by sort of changing out some of the parts of the RNA plenary. So the part that it changes out is called the sigma subunit. The sigma sub unit is what recognizes a promoter. And so there are many types of sigma subunits, each recognizing a different set of promoters. So if you need to block transcription of something, you just remove the sigma sub unit that recognizes that promoter and put something else in. And so that's how pro carry optic cells control gene expression by replacing the sigma subunits of RNA polymerase. So if we're to look at what this might look like, We have our RNA polymerase here and we have three different sigma factors or you can say sub units, the Blue Wind, the green one and the purple one. And so let's say that the blue one activates or deactivates promoters one through three, The green one does four through six and the purple one does seven through 10. So if you you want to activate gene number five or promoter number five, then you use this sub unit. If you want to activate promoter number 10, use this sub unit, and so pro carry Alex, just interchange these parts in order to activate some jeans and not others. So now let's move on.

