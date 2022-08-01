RNA Regulation

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about post transcription regulation. So we've talked about all these different kinds of gene regulation. But these videos are going to focus on what controls gene expression after the transcript has been transcribed. So the first thing that is really responsible for controlling gene transcription is going to be RNA processing translation and degradation. So how the cell handles the RNA. So regulation of M. RNA after transcription is a major rate to control gene expression. So these are things that we've already gone over for the most part. So these are like RNA processing, seeing events like splicing or export or editing because improperly processed RNA is actually remain in the nucleus and are not exported or translated for RNA translation that can also be controlled. Um So if you remember these proteins called E. I. S. Which are a factor involved and necessary for translation um they can also act to inhibit translation. And so um for instance if they become phosphor related they have they no longer can hide relies G. T. P. In exchange for G. D. P. And therefore they cannot promote translation. So this is another form of regulation. If they can't be translated then of course it's not going to be expressed. Also there are things called translational repressors and these are proteins that control um translation of an R. N. A. Um at a variety of different factors but all of these things are impacting translation and therefore impacting gene expression. Now another thing to consider is actually the rates of degradation of M. R. N. A. So M. RNA degradation rates actually vary between transcripts and is another way to control gene expression. So for instance M. RNA is with shorter poly A tails, they're less stable and so they get degraded more quickly than those with longer tails. Um And there's a few ways that M. R. And S get degraded in each of these ways is regulated in its own fashion. So one is X. Zones and these are you know, these complexes that degrade M. R. N. A. From three prime to five prime using extra nucleus is you have peabodys and these are actually nuclear M. RNA processing bodies. So these are regions of the nucleus um that also degrade M. R. N. A. And then you also have nonsense mediated decay. And so this decay or degradation is focused on improperly spliced M. R. N. A. And so for instance if the stock code on for instance gets put in the wrong place due to some kind of mutation, then it's sliced wrong and nonsense mediated decay, recognizes that and controls gene expression by degrading the RNA. So this is just an example of all the different ways or all the different steps that RNA can be regulated. So we have our D. N. A. Up here it gets transcribed but we're really focused on everything that happens after that so that and choose having the mature M. RNA. So if it's if it's not properly processed it doesn't ever properly become mature, it won't get exported. But if it is mature and it does get exported but we can control it actually a translation by a variety of different translation factors. And then any M. RNA. That you know doesn't need to be expressed for some reason can also be degraded in a variety of ways. So now let's turn the page.

